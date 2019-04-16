IOWA FALLS – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash accident that injured a motorcyclist Monday night in Iowa Falls.
Medics took the motorcyclist, a 39-year-old Iowa Falls resident, to a hospital for treatment, but his condition and identity weren’t available.
The crash happened on Highway 65/Oak Street when the motorcycle and a van collided around 9 p.m. Monday. The van driver allegedly left the vehicle at the scene and left on foot, according to Iowa Falls police.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.
