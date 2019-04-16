{{featured_button_text}}
clip art ambulance

IOWA FALLS – Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash accident that injured a motorcyclist Monday night in Iowa Falls.

Medics took the motorcyclist, a 39-year-old Iowa Falls resident, to a hospital for treatment, but his condition and identity weren’t available.

The crash happened on Highway 65/Oak Street when the motorcycle and a van collided around 9 p.m. Monday. The van driver allegedly left the vehicle at the scene and left on foot, according to Iowa Falls police.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments