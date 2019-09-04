WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate fires that destroyed one Waterloo home and damaged a second over the weekend.
No injuries were reported in the two blazes, or two others that leveled a barn and damaged a third home, displacing a family.
The first fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at 1660 Shultz St. off a dead-end road in the Maywood Addition. Firefighters found the front of the home was engulfed in flames, and the house is a total loss, said Capt. Kevin Lee with Waterloo Fire Rescue. No one was home at the time of the fire, and the home belongs to Nathan Hovey, according to property records.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
Then at 9:26 p.m. Saturday, residents at 407 Hartman Ave. called 911 after smelling smoke and hearing a crackling sound. Flames and smoke were coming from an attic vent, and firefighters had to tear down part of the ceiling to get at the fire, Lee said. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, he said.
The rental home is owned by C. Doyle Properties of Urbana, according to property records.
At 1:37 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to a fire at a dilapidated barn in the 4000 block of Hess Road behind Crossroads Shopping Center. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the property didn’t have any power or utilities, fire officials said.
As crews were returning from the barn blaze, they were called to a fire at a vacant home at 708 W. Third St. around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. A patrol officer had smelled smoke, and officials tracked it to a fire burning on the home’s back porch. After extinguishing the porch fire, firefighters noticed a second fire inside the house and forced open the back door to reach it, Lee said.
The fire was in the kitchen and had burned into the upper level, and the cause is under investigation, he said.
The house is owned by Chad and Constance Grimm, according to property records, and the owner had been in the process of renovating the building to sell it, Lee said.
