Subscribe for 33¢ / day
083018jr-lafayette-fire-1
Buy Now

Authorities are investigating a fire at a home home in the 100 block of Lafayette Street on Thursday afternoon.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating a fire at a Waterloo home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters and medics were sent to the home in the 100 block of Lafayette Street around 4:10 p.m. Thursday for a child with an injured hand.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Details weren’t immediately available, but firefighters apparently extinguished a fire and vented smoke from the residence.

Police said the child’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments