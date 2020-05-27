Authorities find body of missing Urbana fisherman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

URBANA --- Authorities have located the body of an Urbana fisherman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The body of Gerry Edwards, 62, was found Wednesday morning, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was reported missing Tuesday at the Wildcat Bluff County Park along the Cedar River south of Urbana. He had left to go fishing around 1 p.m. and didn’t return, deputies said. His vehicle was found at the park.

Crews from the Urbana, Palo, Vinton and Shellsburg Fire Departments, Benton County Conservation, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Sheriff’s Office searched trails and the water until about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.The search resumed Wednesday morning.

WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.