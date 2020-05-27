Authorities find body of missing Urbana fisherman

URBANA --- Authorities have located the body of an Urbana fisherman who was reported missing on Tuesday.
The body of Gerry Edwards, 62, was found Wednesday morning, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
Edwards was reported missing Tuesday at the Wildcat Bluff County Park along the Cedar River south of Urbana. He had left to go fishing around 1 p.m. and didn’t return, deputies said. His vehicle was found at the park.
Crews from the Urbana, Palo, Vinton and Shellsburg Fire Departments, Benton County Conservation, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Sheriff’s Office searched trails and the water until about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.The search resumed Wednesday morning.
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
WATCH NOW: Courier rescue videos
From the Courier archives: Videos of emergency workers and good Samaritans pulling off dramatic rescues in the Cedar Valley.
Two fishermen rescued a dog from the Cedar River near downtown Waterloo, Iowa, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
A man on a personal watercraft ran into trouble while traveling on the flooded Cedar River near Evansdale, Iowa, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016. Cr…
An afternoon voyage ended in a rescue for a Waterloo couple July 2, 2015.
Bodycam video shows Buchanan County, Iowa, deputies and Independence police rescue a man trapped in a burning house on March 2, 2019.
Raw footage of firefighters rescuing a driver from an overturned truck following a collision on Highway 218 south of Washburn, Iowa. April 1, 2014.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.