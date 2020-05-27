You are the owner of this article.
Authorities find body of missing Urbana fisherman
Authorities find body of missing Urbana fisherman

URBANA --- Authorities have located the body of an Urbana fisherman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The body of Gerry Edwards, 62, was found Wednesday morning, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Edwards was reported missing Tuesday at the Wildcat Bluff County Park along the Cedar River south of Urbana. He had left to go fishing around 1 p.m. and didn’t return, deputies said. His vehicle was found at the park.

Crews from the Urbana, Palo, Vinton and Shellsburg Fire Departments, Benton County Conservation, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Sheriff’s Office searched trails and the water until about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.The search resumed Wednesday morning.

