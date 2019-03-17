HUDSON – Authorities have confirmed one person perished in a fire that destroyed a rural Hudson home on Saturday.
The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, but the body was found in the debris following the blaze at 7216 Ansborough Ave., according to Fire Chief Chad Schmidt. He said the body was released to the medical examiner’s office.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The state Fire Marshal Division was called to investigate.
Crews from Hudson, La Porte City and Gilbertville were called to the farmstead around 5 a.m. Saturday and found the home engulfed in flames.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.