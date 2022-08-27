 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Authorities ask for help in finding missing teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Gabe Doran

Gabe Doran

WATERLOO – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Gabe Samuel Doran, 14, was reported missing to the Waterloo Police Department on Aug. 14, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Doran is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Black Hawk County Dispatch at 319-291-2515.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News