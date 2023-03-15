WATERLOO -- Author Linda McCann is the guest speaker at the March 28 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting.

At the meeting, she will discuss her book, "Prisoners of War in Iowa."

Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war from 1942 to 1946.

There were two main camps -- Algona and Clarinda -- each holding about 3,000 POWs. There were 19 branch camps around Iowa. A camp south of Waverly held German POWs. McCann was able to speak with people who knew or worked with the POWs and shares their memories. She will have copies of her books available for purchase.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Snowden House. Guests are asked to use the parking lot off of South Street between West Second and Third Streets.

All programs are open to the public. The fee for non-members is $3 for adults and $2 for children.

New members are welcome. Individual memberships are $7 and family memberships are $12. Anyone with questions can contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.