Author to discuss racial conflict In Waterloo on Tuesday

WATERLOO -- J. Nicholas De Bonis will discuss Waterloo’s racial and social conflicts during the 1960s at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A 1966 East High graduate, De Bonis used social media asking other 1963-1972 Waterloo graduates to reminisce about their school experiences. These posts became an integral part of his book, "The Bridge Between: Race, Rage & Reconciliation in 1960s Iowa," published in 2018.

He is an Air Force (Vietnam, 1969) and Army veteran.

De Bonis has a B.A. from Flagler College (St. Augustine, Fla.); an M.S. from Troy State (Alabama) University; and a Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. For more than 20 years, he has taught marketing, advertising, and communication in college and has co-written three books on these topics. He is also a global strategic customer value management consultant.

The meeting will be at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St. Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. All programs are open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. Although it is not mandatory, the Grout Museum asks the public to please wear a face mask. Free disposable face masks will be available.

New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.

