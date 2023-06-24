Author Ruth Anne Schneck to present book talk
LAPORTE CITY – Iowa author Ruth Anne Schneck will present a book talk and signing at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Memorial Library in La Porte City. She will discuss her latest book, “Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish.” The program is for open for children and adults. Coloring book pages from the book will be offered at 5:30 p.m.
Schneck has written and illustrated several books about her “personified” teddy bear, including” Geoffrey Takes A Hike,” “Geoffrey’s Backyard” and “Geoffrey Goes West.” Through Geoffrey’s adventures, the retired Union School teacher teaches vocabulary words and geography, how to identify the footprints of various critters, identify birds and fish and more. Some books in the series have coloring pages, recipes, puzzles, mazes and games to play.
