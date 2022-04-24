Author Missy Eversole at May Day Tea event in Cedar Falls May 1

CEDAR FALLS -- TJ's Christian Bookstore is hosting a May Day "Tea, Treats and Transformation" Event on May 1, featuring author Missy Eversole. The event is from 2 to 3 p.m. at Cedar Falls Recreation Center's community room, 110 E. 13th St.

An author and speaker from Morton, Ill., Eversole is a contributing blog writer for Proverbs 31 Ministry Online Bible Studies, Kingdom Edge Magazine, COMPEL, and the Dawn app. She recently released her first book, “Transformed, Not Conformed: Embracing a Life-Changing Approach to Spiritual Habits.”

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $16 for adults and $8 for 12 and under. RSVP at tjschristianbookstore@gmail.com or call 319-260-2160 by April 27.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0