Author James Kenyon to speak at Sons of Norway on May 24

CEDAR FALLS -- The Sons of Norway will host a Norwegian meal on Tuesday May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Woman's Club, 304 Clay St.

For reservations, call 319-277-2294.

Retired veterinarian and author James Kenyon of Cedar Falls, author of "Echoes in the Hallway," will share memories and details of his research into local school districts that have long since closed.

