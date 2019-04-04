CEDAR FALLS -- Fairbank native Betty Brandt Passick has made her mark as an Iowa author with her book of historical suspense," Gangster in Our Midst."
Passick will have a book signing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Barn Happy, 11310 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
"Gangster in Our Midst" tells the true Iowa story of an Italian man, Louie La Cava, who came
to the small town of Fairbank (called “Oxbow” in the book) in the 1920s, and lived among the people there off and on for the next 60 years. Most locals believed he worked for the Chicago kingpin, Al Capone.
Passick says she got the sleuthing bug to research La Cava to see if he really was a gangster for Capone. Through FBI and police reports, newspaper accounts – and the embellished tales of Fairbank locals who knew the gangster best — she weaves this unique and sometimes wacky story.
Passick, a wife, mother and grandmother, is retired from a Fortune 500 Company and spends her days with their bichon frise Butters at her side. "Gangster in our Midst" is her third book.
For more information, go to bettybrandtpassick.com.
