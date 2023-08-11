WATERLOO — August is National Make-A-Will Month.

The Waterloo Community Foundation is providing an opportunity to educate the community about the importance of creating a will and demystify the process of establishing one. They are hosting a free webinar from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, on Zoom.

The Make-A-Will Month webinar will feature legal experts who are well-versed in estate planning and will creation:

Mary Rose Shelley, attorney at Shuttleworth & Ingersoll.

John Richter, attorney at Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C.

These presenters will shed light on the significance of establishing a will and provide an understanding of the fundamental aspects involved in the will-making process. From clarifying legal intricacies to addressing common concerns, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights that will help them craft a will.

This free webinar is open to all members of the community. Those interested in attending can register online at wloocommunityfoundation.org/learning-opportunities/ or by emailing the Foundation’s Program Manager, Paige Price, at paige.price@wloocommunityfoundation.org for Zoom login details.