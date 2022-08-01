August Ensembles to showcase familiar Cedar Valley musical groups 'en plein air'

CEDAR FALLS — Overman Park’s August Ensembles begins its 27th season Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Brass will perform at 7:15 p.m. in the Overman Park Band Shell. Admission is free. The performance begins a monthlong series featuring popular Cedar Valley ensembles each Tuesday.

In July 1996, Director Dennis Downs and the Cedar Falls Municipal Band were closing out the band’s first season in their new venue. Thrilled with the new stage and the acoustics, as well as the atmosphere in the park, Downs decided “let’s do something to keep audiences coming out” to enjoy concerts en plein air.

“We created August Ensembles for people who still want to go out to the park for an evening of good, live music. The series has been sponsored since the beginning by Friends of the Cedar Falls Band,” said Downs.

Metropolitan Brass, a well-known Cedar Valley ensemble boasting more than 500 pieces in its repertoire, was among the groups who performed in 1996. Additional performers this year are The Saints Jazz Band, Aug. 9; Musica Ficta Brass & Percussion Ensemble, Aug. 16; Sugar Daddys Big Band, Aug. 23; and California Street Sax Quartet, Aug. 30.

“These are small groups, so the set-up for each concert is much smaller. It’s a nice showcase for the ensembles. The music ensembles will perform a variety of esoteric, classical and standards, with medleys and familiar tunes part of the mix, too,” Downs explained. The August Ensembles provides another outlet for musicians.

“It helps them stay in shape as players. Performing for audiences is exciting for players and makes playing an instrument fun,” he said. Playing builds muscle memory for musicians, who spend a considerable amount of time, work and focus in making challenging music sound “easy” to the listener.

“This series would be familiar to John C. Overman, the park’s namesake who directed the original Cedar Falls Brass Band in 1857, and who is tied to our history,” Downs added.

Friends of the Cedar Falls Band is the main source of support for the August series. “It’s a one hour program and it’s free, so people can just show up and settle in at the park for some great music.” There are no concessions, so those attending are invited to bring a picnic supper or their own refreshments.