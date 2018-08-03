CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Brass will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Overman Park downtown.
This is the first of four programs offered in the August Ensembles concert series sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band. Admission is free.
There is convenient street and lot parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.
