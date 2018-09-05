Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — August was a month with slightly below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 71 degrees, 0.2 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 88 degrees; the lowest was 49.

The monthly precipitation was 6.08 inches, 1.81 inches above normal.

A breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation:

Date High Low Rain

1 83 55 .02

2 75 55 .00

3 88 58 .00

4 83 66 T

5 84 65 1.87

6 82 63 1.81

7 81 61 .09

8 83 60 .00

9 86 65 .00

10 85 63 .00

11 86 62 .00

12 85 59 .00

13 86 60 .00

14 84 62 .00

15 85 67 .00

16 78 65 .81

17 83 66 .00

18 85 60 .00

19 82 61 .00

20 74 62 .98

21 70 55 .00

22 76 52 .00

23 78 49 .00

24 69 62 .08

25 83 62 .00

26 84 65 .02

27 88 71 .18

28 82 63 .22

29 71 53 .00

30 77 51 .00

31 82 66 .00

