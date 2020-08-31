Aug. 31 coronavirus update: Black Hawk Co. releases cases by zip code

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.9%

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,112

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 6.9

Fatality rate: 1.7%

National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 46,663

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 72.1%

Positive serology tests: 3,052