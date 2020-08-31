 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 31 coronavirus update: Black Hawk Co. releases cases by zip code
0 comments
breaking top story

Aug. 31 coronavirus update: Black Hawk Co. releases cases by zip code

{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted.

Cases of coronavirus: 64,713

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

14-day average cases per day: 780

Percent change in cases over 14 days: 147.2% National average: -19.6% (Info: KFF.org)

National ranking in cases per capita: 14th (+2; Arkansas now 15th, District of Columbia now 16th) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.22 (3rd-highest in U.S.)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Aug. 31, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Aug. 31, 2020 (rt.live)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.9%

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,112

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 6.9

Fatality rate: 1.7%

National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Aug. 31, 2020

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Aug. 31, 2020

Recoveries: 46,663

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 72.1%

Positive serology tests: 3,052

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 299 (-9)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 57 (no change) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 63 (-3)

Patients admitted in last 24 hours: 

  • Statewide: 23 (-19)
  • Region 6: 7 (-5) 
  • Region 2: 8 (-4)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 85 (-3) 
  • Region 6: 11 (no change) 
  • Region 2: 14 (no change)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 46 (+2)
  • Region 6: 7 (no change)
  • Region 2: 10 (-1)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 36 (+2)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC outbreak cases: 1,136 (+27)
  • Percentage of total cases: 1.8% (-0.1%)
  • LTC outbreak deaths: 598 (+17)
  • Percentage of total deaths: 53.8% (no change)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 5 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 2 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 358 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 39 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 148 (+60)
  • Inmates recovered: 102 (+25)
  • Staff positive: 9 (+2)
  • Staff recovered: 17 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 14 (+5)
  • Staff recovered: 5 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 38 (+35)
  • Inmates recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 3,788 (+26)

14-day average cases per day: 26.9 (-0.3)

Recoveries: 2,948

Deaths: 74 (+2)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.6 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.0% (+2.0%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 3.4% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 11.1% (+1.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 10 cases (+5), 0 recovered
  • Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 44 cases (+4), 0 recovered

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls): (Info: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive: 54
  • Positive testing rate: 32.14%
  • Number in isolation: 28
  • Number in quarantine: 83

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 19.6%
  • Dunkerton (50626): 0.9%
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7%
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.5%
  • Hudson (50643): 0.6%
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.3%
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.6%
  • Waterloo (50702): 26.7%
  • Waterloo (50703): 20.5%

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 53.6% (no change)
  • Female: 46.4% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
  • 18-40: 52.2% (no change)
  • 41-60: 29.6% (no change)
  • 61-80: 10.5% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.6% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 9.9% (no change)
  • Black: 23.7% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.2% (no change)
  • White: 64.2% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 16% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 84% (no change)

Hospitalization rate: 4.3% (no change)

Coronavirus cases, Black Hawk Co., Aug. 31, 2020

Coronavirus cases, Black Hawk Co., Aug. 31, 2020

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 299

14-day average cases per day: 4.6 (+1.5)

Recoveries: 187

Deaths: 7 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.3% (+1.0%)

Fatality rate: 2.3% (-0.2%)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.2% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 10.0% (+2.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 15 (+9)
  • Number in isolation: 19 (+13)
  • Number in quarantine: 72 (+48)
Current infection rates in Northeast Iowa, Aug. 31, 2020

Current infection rates in Northeast Iowa, Aug. 31, 2020

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 174

14-day average cases per day: 2.6 (+0.4)

Recoveries: 110

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 35.4%

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (no change)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 3.9% (-2.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 204

14-day average cases per day: 5.1 (+1.8)

Recoveries: 156

Deaths: 2 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 22.1% (+3.7%)

Fatality rate: 1.0% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 1.4% (+0.2%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 13.2% (+2.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 138

14-day average cases per day: 3.1 (+0.3)

Recoveries: 81

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 37.3% (-0.3%)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 4.5% (-0.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 215

14-day average cases per day: 3.2 (+1.9)

Recoveries: 171

Deaths: 3 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 18.2%

Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.2%)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (+0.2%)

Total population ever infected: 1.4% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 5.6% (-0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 128

14-day average cases per day: 3.1 (+1.0)

Recoveries: 73

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.6% (+3.9%)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.1% (+0.1%)

Percent positive in past 14 days: 9.7% (+1.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News