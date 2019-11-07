{{featured_button_text}}
Barred owl

An owl will accompany Linda Nebbe to the next Prairie Rapids meeting.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — The Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.

The program will be “What I Do ... and Why I Do It,” presented by Linda Nebbe with the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project.

She will be accompanied by a live owl. Nebbe’s presentation will discuss activities of the project, which provides necessary medical and rehabilitative care to injured, orphaned, or otherwise impaired wildlife. She will also include a discussion of how the human/animal/nature connection is vital to human well-being.

The meeting is open to the public.

