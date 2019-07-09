{{featured_button_text}}

ATALISSA --- An Atalissa man died when fireworks exploded in his face July 3.

James McMichael, 53, of Atalissa, died at his home Wednesday, according to a Cedar County Sheriff's office news release.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. July 3 at McMichael's home in the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue. The sheriff's office said he had been struck in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

