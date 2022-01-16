At virtual banquet, Joy Briscoe urges community to continue striving toward dream of MLK Jr.

WATERLOO – The presence of Dr. Martin Luther King’s dream has been felt before in history, around the country and locally in Waterloo, to address shortfalls in diversity, equity and inclusion.

And confidence was expressed Sunday night at the 43rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet that it will continue to resonate with the community.

Joy Sallis Briscoe, the keynote speaker at the event geared toward remembering the life and legacy of the iconic civil rights leader, took great pride in pointing out past accomplishments, but also used her 20-minute speech to state how it is time for the community to come together and commit to continuing to close economic disparity gaps and ensure prosperity for all.

Briscoe, a talent acquisition and outreach specialist in the Waterloo Community School District, even gave tips on how to make that happen in hopes the next generation isn’t questioning whether enough was done to generate further transformational change.

“At Dr. King’s Noble Peace Prize Address in 1964, he said, and I quote, ‘there is nothing new about poverty; what is new, however, is that we have the resources to get rid of it,'" she said. "We have the resources to get rid of it. We’ve done this before. The decision is still on us. Who are we going to be?”

“The Journey of the Dream Continues” was the theme for the annual banquet, virtual again this year because of COVID-19. But a professional video was produced by the Social Action Inc. and Experience Waterloo, with support, contributions and engagement from many community stakeholders.

It was released over Facebook and YouTube – the day before the federally recognized birthday of the civil rights leader who famously gave the “I Have a Dream” speech.

Her motivational speech was one part of an hour-long segment that can be viewed on the Facebook page of Social Action Inc., www.facebook.com/SocialActionInc.IA, and YouTube at: www.youtube.com/channel/UCylXsA__fwlcmgGZYNhEtwg/featured.

Briscoe gave examples of King’s dream working its magic, the nation electing the first African American Black president, Barack Obama, more than a decade ago, and more generally, the rise in entrepreneurs of color.

Locally, she pointed to the Waterloo voters in the 2021 city election choosing the first Black-majority City Council in its history in support of its first Black mayor.

“We did these things because most of us understood the vision and leadership necessary to continue to thrive together, and that vision happened to be best implemented in our newly elected officials and current mayor,” she said.

She also pointed to other local successes, whether it be the number of LGBTQA community members serving in the public sector, or the leaders of color and women in the school districts.

Specifically, it was examples like "hometown champion," Nikole Hannah-Jones, launching her 1619 Freedom School in Waterloo, that Briscoe had pride in sharing how it’s contributed to closing achievement gaps.

But after discussing those successes, she noted the “elephant in the room,” the disparities still existent in communities, listing off examples pertaining to the unemployment rate, income and homeownership.

Briscoe also pointed to other inequalities needing to be addressed: the unequal sentencing of people of color, and not enough people of color holding C-Suite titles at companies.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area still being ranked on the 24/7 Wall St. report as one of the “worst places to be Black,” was another note in Briscoe's speech but also how other Iowa and Midwest communities have joined it on the infamous list.

She used data and statistics -- numbers with “souls” connected to real people and history -- to present “the whole story,” and explain how there is still work to be done to move the needle closer to what King had dreamt when he gave his speech.

She noted there are many examples from the past, when people came together to fight inequality, discrimination and racism, and numerous justice motivated actions that have proven that society is capable of making strides.

“We’ve done this before as a community, and we can do this again," she said.

In addition, she made some eye brow-raising statements, examples where efforts were made, but still, shortfalls exist: “Right now, Black women are among the highest demographic with educational attainment, yet they remain the lowest with salaries, and in the C-Suite.”

She didn’t leave the virtual attendees without presenting advice on going about addressing the issues.

“Be brave” was the first one; those who are in power don’t be afraid to be bold.

Find the right people to lead an organization in its inclusivity and equity initiatives. And look at changing policy that is burdening underrepresented people.

Her second tip: Dedicate resources and funds toward these initiatives, don’t just talk, have meetings and form committees.

Third, take urgent action. And fourth, have intent: “If you’re trying to reach women, say it.”

“Shawn Rochester wrote in the 'The Black Tax: The Cost of Being Black in America' that out of every $100 intended to reach Black populations, just over $1 actually goes to that community, because there is no intent," she said. "We cannot improve a situation we are unwilling to name and identify.”

