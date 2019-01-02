FOREST CITY --- Ten people in two vehicles were injured in a head on collision on a rural road near Forest City.
The crash occurred just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, on 120th Street about a half mile south of 360th Street, about 5 miles northwest of Forest City.
Authorities say a southbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a northbound vehicle.
A 2004 Grand Prix and 2010 Dodge Ram were involved. It is unclear which vehicle crossed into traffic.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Mindy Coe said investigators believe there were eight people in the Grand Prix.
Investigators think alcohol consumption may have been a factor. The 10 injured ranged from 18 to 22 years of age.
Most were transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa while others were transported to Hancock County Health Services in Garner, Mayo Clinic-St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn., and University Hospitals in Iowa City. Three were transported to Mayo, Coe said.
Coe said the investigation is complicated.
“We’re trying to place all the occupants in the vehicles,” Coe said. “We are trying to ascertain who the driver was.”
The investigation is ongoing. Coe said the investigation could take months.
“We might not know who the driver was for several months,” Coe said.
He said there were conflicting accounts regarding who was driving and where individuals were seated.
Seat belts were not used by all passengers.
Coe said charges could be possible depending on the completion of the investigation.
Investigators are waiting on approval to release the names of those involved.
Winnebago Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Titonka EMS, West Hancock Ambulance, Garner EMS, Forest City EMS, Buffalo Center EMS, Clear Lake EMS and Forest City Fire Department assisted at the scene.
