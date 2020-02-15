At end of life, George Naber enjoys Valentine's Day with wife of 55 years

George said Dorothy was easy to fall in love with.

"We shared the same beliefs," he said, noting the couple's Christian faith. "So that was a good start."

"It took a couple times," Dorothy said of falling in love with George. But once she did, she was certain: "It just never entered my mind there would be anyone else."

They talked about marriage for a while.

"Finally, one day we picked up an engagement ring," George said. "The rest is history."

Both grew up on farms -- George in New Hartford, Dorothy in Stout.

"I couldn't take the dust, so I couldn't be much help," George said. When he was 10, his family moved into town, where George's father bought a filling station.

Dorothy farmed with her family, driving a tractor until going off to college at the University of Northern Iowa.

The couple began married life in an apartment in Cedar Falls, with a neighbor who screamed at night and a bed that went up into the wall. Then they moved into a starter home on Iowa Street, with steep stairs "like a ladder," Dorothy said.