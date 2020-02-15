At end of life, George Naber enjoys Valentine's Day with wife of 55 years

CEDAR FALLS -- George Naber said his wife, Dorothy, never wanted roses for Valentine's Day.
"After the first couple of years, she said, 'Nope -- we're gonna go out to eat,'" George said. "So we'd find a good place to eat somewhere."
They particularly enjoyed going out for pizza, especially at a place on College Hill.
More than 55 years later, George wanted to give Dorothy another good Valentine's Day meal. The problem: George, who just turned 82 and is now under the care of St. Croix Hospice at the Western Home, is reliant on oxygen and unable to take his wife out.
So St. Croix stepped in on Friday, working with George to surprise Dorothy and bring the couple their favorite beef and mushroom pizza from Casey's, as well as cheesecake and sparkling juice served in champagne glasses. The couple toasted in George's room as Hilary Michelson, St. Croix's care transition coordinator, snapped photos.
"When they said, 'We don't have any Valentine's Day plans,' I said, 'Well, you do now,'" said Michelson. "Everybody needs a little love in their life."
The Nabers recalled their first date in the early 1960s.
"It was a western music show at the Hippodrome," George said. Neither could remember the musician. But George remembered Dorothy's car, a 1960s Chevy. He was 26, and she was 24.
George said Dorothy was easy to fall in love with.
"We shared the same beliefs," he said, noting the couple's Christian faith. "So that was a good start."
"It took a couple times," Dorothy said of falling in love with George. But once she did, she was certain: "It just never entered my mind there would be anyone else."
They talked about marriage for a while.
"Finally, one day we picked up an engagement ring," George said. "The rest is history."
Both grew up on farms -- George in New Hartford, Dorothy in Stout.
"I couldn't take the dust, so I couldn't be much help," George said. When he was 10, his family moved into town, where George's father bought a filling station.
Dorothy farmed with her family, driving a tractor until going off to college at the University of Northern Iowa.
The couple began married life in an apartment in Cedar Falls, with a neighbor who screamed at night and a bed that went up into the wall. Then they moved into a starter home on Iowa Street, with steep stairs "like a ladder," Dorothy said.
"We left the window open one night, the kitchen window, and we had some salmon left on the table, and a cat got in and ate the salmon," George remembered of the house.
For the last 52 years, the couple has lived in the same West Seventh Street home in Cedar Falls, where Dorothy continues to live. The home used to be at the edge of the city, facing cornfields and a wooded area.
"That's all built up now," Dorothy said, noting the housing developments, schools and a nursing home that have popped up in the intervening years. "Hudson Road wasn't even paved at that time, was it?"
"I don't think so," George said.
After the couple was married, George went to work for Martin Brothers Distributing for 38 years. Dorothy worked for 12 years as a secretary in the University of Northern Iowa's education psychology department, then ran a daycare for family and friends for many years.
"We kind of figured them for our grandchildren," she said.
She was also a Cub Scout leader, and George would help out with the troop's camp outs.
"That was always fun, too," George said.
The couple had two sons, both truck drivers.
"We loved to do things together," George said. "We enjoyed the outdoors, family vacations. We loved camping."
They'd occasionally save their money and splurge on trips to Yellowstone National Park or Long Beach, California, which they traveled to by train, and to Florida to fish.
"One time we fished, and she caught two fish with one hook," George said of Dorothy.
Dorothy nodded, remembering. "That was neat. I don't know how that happened -- that was a surprise."
Their oldest son caught the travel bug from his parents, and George pointed out a photo of the Eiffel Tower adorning the wall of his room.
"He took that with his little camera," George said.
The couple marked 55 years of marriage in December.
"We both had real good health all of our lives," George said. In the 1980s, however, he suffered a stroke.
"That's when things started going downhill," he said. He was still mobile enough for years, he said, "until my oxygen got so bad."
Now, as George comes to the end of his life, Dorothy visits George six days a week at the Elizabeth E. Martin Health Center, part of Western Home Communities.
"I think the strength of our marriage is our faith -- faith in the one above," George said. "He's always there to help."
"Yeah, definitely," Dorothy agreed. "He's been our guide."
What have they learned from each other, I asked.
"Patience," Dorothy said.
"Yeah, that's the biggest thing -- patience," George agreed.
"We didn't need too much of that, though," Dorothy said.
"No," George agreed. "You actually enjoyed all those things like camping and traveling."
Don't have "bad feelings when you go to bed," Dorothy added. And have good communication.
"Any problems we had, we talked it over 'til we came to agreement," George agreed, adding, "She's usually right."
At the end, both said, it was the companionship and care they had for one another that made it work.
"She comes up to see me at least six days a week," George said. "You can't beat that.
"It's awful lonesome without her," he added. "You never know how it is until it happens to you."
"You just keep going," Dorothy said. "When the love is there, you just keep doing day by day what you need to."