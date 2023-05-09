CEDAR FALLS – A local hero will lend star power to the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade June 24.

And this man has been to places most will never visit.

After having tried in past years to land Cedar Falls native and NASA astronaut Raja Chari, Parade Director Rose Miller was excited to announce that he’ll be this year’s celebrity grand marshal and will participate in other events during the free three-day festival taking over Cedar Falls from June 23-25.

Chari served as the commander of a NASA SpaceX Crew mission to the International Space Station and spent 177 days in space from November 2021 through May 2022.

It will be Chari’s first public appearance in Cedar Falls since his trip.

“You’re talking about one of our hometown heroes,” Miller said, expressing her pride in Chari’s accomplishments.

Kurt Warner, the University of Northern Iowa quarterback who took his talents to the National Football League and became a Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion, is the only other name that came to Miller’s mind when asked what other “big celebrities” have headlined the parade.

The parade of dignitaries begins at 9:30 a.m. at Eighth and Clay Street and ends on Fifth and Franklin Street. The main parade starts at 10 a.m.

“We’re hoping for good weather and a great crowd,” Miller said.

Chari will make a public presentation about his work with NASA and share photos from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 23 at Overman Park, 316 West Third St.

Mayor Rob Green, a self-proclaimed space enthusiast who had been one of the advocates for Chari’s attendance, will present the astronaut with a key to the city immediately after the presentation.

Chari will welcome the crowd and give some remarks during the 6 p.m. opening ceremonies in the park.

Children will have a special opportunity to hear from the astronaut at 3:30 p.m. June 24 at the Kidsway Tent next to Overman Park. At 7 p.m. Chari will make short remarks as he introduces the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band’s performance at Overman Park.

Chari will spend the final day of the celebration enjoying it with family. His mother still lives in Cedar Falls and his wife, Holly Schaffter Chari, is also a Cedar Falls native; the couple has three children.

He grew up in Cedar Falls, attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1999 and received a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Chari, a U.S. Air Force colonel, was part of NASA’s 2017 astronaut candidate class and graduated from training in January 2020.

“It’s the teachers and the community there in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area that got me and my wife here,” he said in describing to The Courier how he became an astronaut. “We look very fondly upon the people there in Cedar Falls and Waterloo, and are ever thankful that we got to grow up in such a nurturing community, but also one where education is important, family’s important and hard work was important,” Chari said.

As an active member of NASA’s Astronaut Corps, Chari is available for assignment to an Artemis crew, which will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

“Sturgis Falls has become the homecoming event of the year for people who grew up here. It’s an honor for us to have him participate,” said Pete Downs, Sturgis Falls Celebration vice president, in a statement. “I think of all the younger generations of Iowans who will be inspired by a chance to meet and learn from him. It’s really special.”