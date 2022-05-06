 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Astronaut Raja Chari, a Cedar Falls native, returns to Earth with SpaceX Crew-3

GULF OF MEXICO – Mission complete.

Raja Chari, a Cedar Falls native and 1995 graduate of Columbus High School in Waterloo, is back on planet Earth after embarking on his first spaceflight as an astronaut.

After launching from the Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 10, SpaceX Dragon Endurance safely splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida on Thursday night at 11:43 p.m. 

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 Splashdown
ESA astronaut Matthais Maurer, along with NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron, traveling inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida late Thursday night.

Crew-3 included NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Tom Marshburn and Chari, who was commander, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer.

All four traveled 75,060,792 miles during their mission, spent 175 days aboard the space station and completed 2,832 orbits around Earth. It was about a 24-hour trip back to Earth from the International Space Station.

According to NASA, "Crew-3 built on previous work investigating how fibers grow in microgravity, used hydroponic and aeroponic techniques to grow plants without soil or other growth material, captured imagery of their retinas as part of an investigation that could detect eye changes of astronauts in space automatically in the future, and performed a demonstration of technology that provides measurements of biological indicators related to disease and infection, among many other scientific investigations."

The astronauts took hundreds of photos of Earth as part of the Crew Earth Observation investigation, one of the longest-running investigations aboard the space station, which helps track natural disasters and changes to the home planet.

“Even though we are handing over International Space Station duties to NASA Astronauts from Crew-4, science is still king during unpacking and packing. Fresh food is one of the things I’m looking forward to when I am back on Earth,” Chari wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“Soon, the tech from experiments like XROOTS (looking at hydroponic and aeroponic nutrient delivery for plants) will help us have fresh food for the Moon, Mars, and beyond as part of NASA Artemis's work. More importantly, it will help farmers on Earth use resources more efficiently and enable them to feed more people.”

Throughout their mission, the Crew-3 astronauts contributed to a host of science and maintenance activities and technology demonstrations. In addition, they conducted three spacewalks to perform station maintenance and upgrades outside the space station. 

“NASA’s partnership with SpaceX has again empowered us to deliver a crew safely to the space station and back, enabling groundbreaking science that will help our astronauts travel farther out into the cosmos than ever before. This mission is just one more example that we are truly in the golden era of commercial spaceflight,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement. “Kayla, Raja, Tom, and Matthias, thank you for your service and welcome home!”

