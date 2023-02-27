CEDAR FALLS — A new e-sports lounge is opening up near the University of Northern Iowa, and it’s already generating buzz and possibilities for collaboration.

Astro E-Sports Lounge will open at the beginning of March. According to co-owners Ahsin Rafique, Omer Noorwala and Mohsin Ansar, they wanted to open something family-friendly on College Hill and saw an e-sports lounge as the perfect option.

“There’s no alcohol here,” Rafique said. “The age restrictions are restrictions that the games apply to, which is 13 and over, so anyone from the age of 13 and older can come. So it’s a family-friendly place.”

The lounge includes 30 consoles with more than 200 games available. Rafique said that all computers were custom-made. Meanwhile, the games include some of the latest releases. Food is provided to the lounge via Oh My Grill, a nearby restaurant owned by Noorwala.

Given their close proximity to a key demographic, the three say overtures have already been made to UNI, and they have gotten in touch with the school’s e-sports team. They expect Astro to be a practice area. The partners said that Hawkeye Community College has also taken an interest in the business. Hawkeye has an e-sports program of it own.

“And so we’re looking forward to working with them to getting their team in here and gaming out and hopefully making them better,” Rafique said.

While some may deride the rapidly growing activity, Ansar said e-sports has benefits to those who get involved.

“Gaming is something that teaches team building, encourages communication between players … so those tools can be used in everyday life,” Ansar said. Among those uses, they “can help our players sharpen up on social skills – on all sorts of skills relating to everyday life.”

The owners said there also are plans to collaborate with middle and high schools in the area.

