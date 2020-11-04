Ashley Hinson wins U.S. House race; Finkenauer hasn't yet conceded

"We were in all 20 counties of this district multiple times," Hinson said during a media availability on Zoom after her Facebook Live remarks. "The number one issue for me is getting Iowans the relief they need to recover. It's clear Congress has not been able to get anything done."

Finkenauer had not yet called Hinson to concede by the time of Hinson's victory speech, Hinson said during the availability. A planned Finkenauer livestream on YouTube never materialized, and her campaign instead sent a statement at 1 a.m.

"Given tonight's historic turnout and the record number of votes cast early and by mail, Finkenauer for Congress will continue to review election returns and data on outstanding ballots," campaign manager Ned Miller said. "Our team will conduct that review as quickly as possible and provide an update on Wednesday."

Finkenauer's campaign spent more than $5 million on her race this year through Oct. 14, the last date candidate spending was reported to the Federal Elections Commission. That was more than the $4.5 million she needed in 2018 to defeat Republican U.S. Rep. Rod Blum.