As remodeling wraps up at TechWorks, Lincoln Savings Bank begins moving into its new Central Campus

“Every single desk goes up and down,” said Skovgard, so employees can work while sitting or standing. “We wanted people to really like their work space.”

The fourth floor is empty but ready for future expansion.

“When we started looking (for a new location), we were right on the edge of not having enough space,” he noted. A trailer had been added at LSB’s Kimball Avenue operations center in the fall of 2019 to make more space for its 65-70 staff members. Months later, people were working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the growth of the company continued in the financial technology industry, mortgage refinancing and government guaranteed loans. “Last year, we added 80 people to an organization that was already out of physical space,” said Skovgard.

LSBX started in 2014 as the company’s “fintech” division, which has accounted for much of the company’s growth. It provides banking services for millions of people with accounts through mobile and online applications. Among LSBX’s partners are Square Cash App, Qapital, M1 Finance and Acorns.

“When you use their apps, we provide the banking,” said Skovgard.