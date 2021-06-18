As remodeling wraps up at TechWorks, Lincoln Savings Bank begins moving into its new Central Campus

WATERLOO — Erik Skovgard remembers that first visit to Cedar Valley TechWorks with members of the Lincoln Savings Bank board of directors as they scouted a new location for the growing company.
Multiple panes in some of the building’s large windows had been knocked out. Birds flew around overhead. The space was cold, dark and dirty with pools of water on the floor.
One of the board members wondered aloud, “What the hell are we doing here?” recalled the company’s chief executive officer and president.
That was 2019, shortly before Lincoln Savings Bank bought the top three floors of TechWorks’ Tech 1 Building, at 360 Westfield Ave. The space will house its LSBX division plus other services like human resources, marketing, information technology and accounting.
Peters Construction Corp. is wrapping up an $18.3 million renovation of what LSB is calling its “Central Campus,” with the first 10 of it’s 150 employees who will occupy floors five and six moving into their offices Thursday.
Needless to say, the ambiance is completely changed from what Skovgard and his board originally saw – although designers with Invision Architecture worked hard to maintain the industrial feel of the building while creating an inviting office environment. The building, constructed in 1947, was part of Deere and Co.’s tractor manufacturing operations until the 1990s.
Andrea Devore, LSB’s facilities manager, said Invision threw everything it had at the project and “did amazing things.”
That included cutting through portions of the 12-inch thick concrete floor on the top level to create a mezzanine and a grand staircase to the fifth floor. Exterior wall brick, columns spaced throughout each floor and the steel roof structure above the sixth floor all remain visible in the remodeled space.
“We wanted them to be exposed,” Devore said of the columns. “It’s part of that industrial feel.”
The rows of massive windows – which had been tinted with the top third covered by metal panels – were replaced with clear glass and restored to their full size, allowing the spaces to be bathed in sunlight. More light comes in through skylights that were also uncovered in the renovation.
“We bought the top three floors, but we remodeled the entire exterior,” said Skovgard. That included replacing windows on all six floors. In addition, a canopy was built over the first floor entrance, tuck pointing was done around the building, a new roof was installed and the parking lot was repaved.
Offices, collaboration spaces, conference rooms and other areas were designed to give employees room to work together or on their own in comfortable settings. Office areas also offer some flexibility for those who occupy them.
“Every single desk goes up and down,” said Skovgard, so employees can work while sitting or standing. “We wanted people to really like their work space.”
The fourth floor is empty but ready for future expansion.
“When we started looking (for a new location), we were right on the edge of not having enough space,” he noted. A trailer had been added at LSB’s Kimball Avenue operations center in the fall of 2019 to make more space for its 65-70 staff members. Months later, people were working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the growth of the company continued in the financial technology industry, mortgage refinancing and government guaranteed loans. “Last year, we added 80 people to an organization that was already out of physical space,” said Skovgard.
LSBX started in 2014 as the company’s “fintech” division, which has accounted for much of the company’s growth. It provides banking services for millions of people with accounts through mobile and online applications. Among LSBX’s partners are Square Cash App, Qapital, M1 Finance and Acorns.
“When you use their apps, we provide the banking,” said Skovgard.
That technology focus fits in with the existing concept at TechWorks, which hosts other entities on the first three floors of the building. Among those are the University of Northern Iowa Metal Casting Additive Manufacturing Center and Design Lab, the Hawkeye Community College Design Lab, the Iowa Advanced Manufacturing Network Hub, Cedar Valley Makers and the offices of Grow Cedar Valley.
In searching for a new location, the bank also considered Des Moines, Cedar Valley industrial park areas and Reinbeck – where it is headquartered. But as officials continued exploring their options, they began looking at Waterloo’s downtown area where the bank didn’t have a location and found TechWorks.
Devore noted that the facility has good access to U.S. Highways 63 and 218, ample parking, and room for growth.
“When we got here, it really checked every single box,” she said. The company has 25,000 square feet on each floor, with room on the two floors for up to 200 employees. The additional fourth floor space will accommodate another 100 people when needed.
Officials expect all teams that make up the 150 employees – most of whom are still working at home – to be moved into the building by the end of July.
“Both the mayor and the governor have been amazing in helping us,” said Skovgard. The city of Waterloo and the Iowa Economic Development Authority both stepped forward with incentives for the project. He also mentioned the help of John Deere and Grow Cedar Valley.
“Without all of those coming together, we would not have been able to do this,” he added. “Everyone has been very supportive.”