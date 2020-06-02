As Iowa reopens, nursing homes remain locked down; officials urge continued vigilance

WATERLOO — As Iowans return to restaurants, bars, gyms, outdoor venues and more, life seems as if it’s getting back to some semblance of normal in the age of coronavirus.
But there’s one large exception: Long-term care facilities remain locked down, barring all visitors in an attempt to prevent coronavirus from ravaging the largely older populations inside.
“The restrictions have been hard for all of us,” Western Home Communities CEO Kris Hansen wrote on his facility’s website May 15 as Iowa’s governor began allowing businesses to open up. “However, far worse than that was having three residents test positive for COVID-19 and losing them to the disease.”
Those over 80 years of age represent only 5% of all coronavirus cases, but account for 47% of the state’s 540 deaths as of Monday, with those between the ages of 61 and 80 representing another 41% of deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
IDPH reports 39 current outbreaks of coronavirus in the state’s long-term care facilities accounting for 263 deaths, including four in Black Hawk County.
“We understand the ‘no visitation’ regulation has taken a toll on everyone,” wrote Paula Geise, CEO of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Communities in Waverly, which the state classifies as Bremer County’s lone ongoing outbreak with 30 cases. Administrators say they’ve been COVID-free since May 14, however.
But though residents are locked down, they’re bathed, fed, dressed and doted on by employees who are free to go about their lives off the clock — meaning their safety is a public concern, local officials said.
“COVID-19 has impacted our vulnerable populations and our elderly, those with underlying conditions, and really impacted marginalized community members,” Black Hawk County Health Department Director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye said this week. “I ask of you all: Let’s continue to stay vigilant.”
Egbuonye’s department has amplified messages from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its Facebook page, including one Thursday specifically asking caregivers to be extra cautious.
The CDC has guidance on its website for those working in retirement communities, including following standard infection control practices while at work and, outside of work, avoiding “contact with persons who have symptoms of COVID-19.”
“I wish I could promise you that all those within our care are shielded from this pandemic. Unfortunately, I cannot,” said Bickford Senior Living owner Andy Eby in a video posted to Bickford’s website. “I can promise you that we will lead with best practice, and strictly follow and many times exceed the guidelines provided by local and national health care agencies.”
And though administrators of local facilities say they’re not placing any restrictions on employees off the clock, they say workers understand the risks.
“We know they’re taking every precaution — they’ve been doing so since early March,” said Linda Hudwalker Bowman, spokesperson for Western Home Communities. “It does get harder as the rest of the world tries to get back to a semblance of normalcy.
“We worry about the virus spreading because of that, so we’ve talked with employees about how we all need to stay vigilant,” Bowman added. “They understand, because they don’t want our residents to become ill.”
At Care Initiatives facilities — which includes Ravenwood, NorthCrest, Pinnacle and La Porte City Specialty Care as well as Care Initiatives Hospice, employees are screened at the beginning of each shift, said spokesperson Jason Bridie. Bowman noted the same was true for Western Home.
Questions include whether workers have traveled out of state within the past two weeks, if they’ve cared for a patient with coronavirus symptoms without wearing personal protective equipment or if anyone they live with has any symptoms.
“If any of these questions are answered in the affirmative, we ask them to return home and self-quarantine for 14 days,” he said.
Beyond that, administrators can only recommend hand washing and social distancing to their employees and trust they’ll do the right thing.
“We’re proud of all their efforts and the sacrifices they’re making when not at work,” she said. “I hope the community realizes how much is on the shoulders of our care teams and how hard they’re working to keep older adults safe.”
