As Iowa reopens, nursing homes remain locked down; officials urge continued vigilance

And though administrators of local facilities say they’re not placing any restrictions on employees off the clock, they say workers understand the risks.

“We know they’re taking every precaution — they’ve been doing so since early March,” said Linda Hudwalker Bowman, spokesperson for Western Home Communities. “It does get harder as the rest of the world tries to get back to a semblance of normalcy.

“We worry about the virus spreading because of that, so we’ve talked with employees about how we all need to stay vigilant,” Bowman added. “They understand, because they don’t want our residents to become ill.”

At Care Initiatives facilities — which includes Ravenwood, NorthCrest, Pinnacle and La Porte City Specialty Care as well as Care Initiatives Hospice, employees are screened at the beginning of each shift, said spokesperson Jason Bridie. Bowman noted the same was true for Western Home.

Questions include whether workers have traveled out of state within the past two weeks, if they’ve cared for a patient with coronavirus symptoms without wearing personal protective equipment or if anyone they live with has any symptoms.