As grocery pickup soars, Hy-Vee on University proposes new building to help

CEDAR FALLS -- Hy-Vee on University Avenue has had online ordering and in-car grocery pickup for several years. But in 2020, it became everyone's favorite way to buy groceries.

"When COVID hit, we jumped 300 to 500% in online orders," said John Brehm, director of site planning for Hy-Vee.

The company hired more people to alleviate the strain. But now, they're looking to add on to their building.

"We needed a place to store orders before they get picked up," Brehm said.

The grocery store, at 6301 University Ave., is looking to install an 8-by-40 foot "permanent kiosk" behind the store, which would eliminate 62 parking spaces.

It's also looking to install a parking canopy for eight vehicles, install directional signage for those picking up orders and do general parking lot improvements.

Those were brought to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, which passed it unanimously to the City Council, 8-0, with no objections.

"It seems like a very timely project, and very beneficial," commissioner Mardy Holst said.

Brehm said if the City Council signed off Monday night, he hoped construction would begin by October.

