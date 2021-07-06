As COVID pandemic eases, some still anxious about return to normal in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — In all facets of our social lives, it seems, life has returned to much the same as it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maskless individuals sit close to one another at bars and restaurants and hugged neighbors and friends at My Waterloo Days and Sturgis Falls celebrations in recent weekends.
But if you’re still sticking close to home, getting groceries and dinner delivered and reluctant to take off your mask in a crowd — if you venture out at all — you’re not alone. And there’s nothing wrong with you.
A March survey by the American Psychological Association found 49% of respondents said they felt uneasy adjusting to in-person interaction, what experts term “re-entry anxiety.” That tracks with what local health care providers have been seeing as well.
“People are afraid to trust that it’s safe to go out, and afraid to go out without the mask,” said Christine Ewald, a licensed mental health counselor at MercyOne Behavioral Health in Waterloo. She said a quarter of patients are still afraid to go to the store, while another 15% are afraid to leave home at all.
At UnityPoint Psychiatry in Cedar Falls, around 60% of clients have recently been diagnosed with some form of anxiety, said Ashley Gruver, a licensed independent social worker who informally polled the other therapists in her clinic.
“Just hour after hour, just every patient,” she said.
Anxiety is often diagnosed alongside other health issues, like depression or trauma, Gruver said — and the last year was definitely a traumatic experience for many, including her own staff. Even now, referrals keep coming in from those who thought their anxiety would abate but found that it hasn’t.
Patients told her, “Now I’m expected to go into social settings, and I’m not sure if people around me are vaccinated. I’m not sure if we even know about how long immunizations are going to last, how susceptible children are,” she said.
Ewald said re-entry anxiety is similar to social anxiety, which the National Institute of Mental Health says is characterized by “persistent fear of one or more social or performance situations.” The difference, she said, was “everyone was going through it,” though at different levels.
“This was just unprecedented. In our lifetimes, we haven’t had the whole world change because of an illness,” she said.
Just like people responded to pandemic closures and the loss of their social lives differently, people are responding to reopening and a supposed “return to normalcy” differently too, said Stacey Pawlak, a clinical psychologist and director of the University of Iowa Health Care’s Women’s Wellness and Counseling Service.
“People may feel pressure from family or friends: ‘How come you’re not coming to the party? How come you’re still ordering food online?’” said Pawlak. “That’s a really individual decision. People need to choose the timeline for when they want to do that.”
Vaccinations these days are plentiful and free, and mask mandates and social distancing regulations are long lifted. But the coronavirus Delta variant, more contagious and on the rise around the world, has been found in Black Hawk County, which recently raised its countywide status on the virus to “moderate” in light of an 8.1% positive testing rate and a seven-day average of 12 new cases per day.
“When you develop a habit, and we develop our habits to save our well-being and possibly our lives, it can be really hard to let that go — especially when there are still unknowns,” Pawlak said. “That’s a recipe for anxiety for anyone.”
Pawlak assesses whether a patient’s anxiety is “in proportion to the circumstances,” though she noted everyone is different. Some people had loved ones die of the virus, or got sick themselves, or lost their job.
“I think the majority, if not all people, want to sort of get back to where we were before,” Pawlak said. “I would say there’s a good number of people who have concerns about what that means.”
For those who do want to overcome their re-entry anxiety, here are some tips from the professionals:
Cut yourself some slack
Anxiety was one of the most widespread mental health diagnoses even before the pandemic. Remind yourself that what you’ve experienced over the past year and a half is something a lot of people have also gone through. Tell yourself this won’t be permanent.
“Give yourself permission to feel those feelings,” said Ewald. “Recognize that we’re not alone, that this is normal and we will get through it.”
Mindfulness or meditation practice, or being aware of the present moment, has also been proven to help with anxiety disorders, and it’s one counselors recommend.
“What or how am I feeling and where do I feel it in my body?” Gruver said. She recommends patients do that “minimally once a day.”
Don’t worry what others are doing
Just like you shouldn’t beat yourself up about not wanting to go to a party right now, you also shouldn’t police the behavior of those who do. That could reinforce and prolong your own anxiety.
“People have different ideas about the virus and masking, and we encourage people to tolerate the differences that other people have,” Ewald said.
Some may recognize that concept as “grace,” said Gruver, and you can apply it to others as well as to yourself.
“We’re all going to be a little rusty,” Gruver said. “Social confidence is a muscle. The more we practice it and work on it, the stronger it’s going to become.”
When you’re ready, start slow
Be honest about what’s preventing you from getting back out there, and ease your way back in. It’s what counselors call “exposure therapy,” and it works for lots of situational anxiety situations, counselors say.
“We can say, ‘I’m OK to going to dinner with friends, but I’m not OK with an indoor music concert,” Gruver said. “It’s being able to set your pace.”
Reach out for help
If you’re unable to get through those steps on your own, get help. Counselors say they’ve seen many trying to navigate re-entry anxiety, and those seeking help from professionals have more tools at their disposal, including individual or group therapy sessions or medication. Plenty of online groups, including through the National Alliance on Mental Illness, can also help.
“No one should be pushed to do something they’re not ready to do yet,” Pawlak said. “They have to feel a sense of mastery over those fears. It’s not about me convincing them, it’s about them experiencing that.”