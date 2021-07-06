As COVID pandemic eases, some still anxious about return to normal in Cedar Valley

Some may recognize that concept as “grace,” said Gruver, and you can apply it to others as well as to yourself.

“We’re all going to be a little rusty,” Gruver said. “Social confidence is a muscle. The more we practice it and work on it, the stronger it’s going to become.”

When you’re ready, start slow

Be honest about what’s preventing you from getting back out there, and ease your way back in. It’s what counselors call “exposure therapy,” and it works for lots of situational anxiety situations, counselors say.

“We can say, ‘I’m OK to going to dinner with friends, but I’m not OK with an indoor music concert,” Gruver said. “It’s being able to set your pace.”

Reach out for help

If you’re unable to get through those steps on your own, get help. Counselors say they’ve seen many trying to navigate re-entry anxiety, and those seeking help from professionals have more tools at their disposal, including individual or group therapy sessions or medication. Plenty of online groups, including through the National Alliance on Mental Illness, can also help.

“No one should be pushed to do something they’re not ready to do yet,” Pawlak said. “They have to feel a sense of mastery over those fears. It’s not about me convincing them, it’s about them experiencing that.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.