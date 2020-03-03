As COVID-19 deaths mount in Washington, officials in Iowa urge calm, preventative measures

WATERLOO -- Amid more than 100 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has killed six people in the U.S., state and local health officials continued to urge calm over panic, emphasizing hand washing and staying home when sick as the best ways to prevent the spread of all viruses in peak flu season.

On Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health added more countries to its voluntary self-isolation list. In addition to those returning from China, travelers returning from Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea are now asked to stay home and monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

"We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience, but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19," IDPH medical director Caitlin Pedati said in the release.

During a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Pedati elaborated that the self-isolation is meant to "avoid being in close contact with other people" and included staying home from work, school and other large gatherings of people.

"What we know about viruses like this is they can spread person-to-person, and we define that as within 6 feet," she said. "It's really aimed at a reasonable attempt to keep yourself away from other people."