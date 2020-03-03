You are the owner of this article.
As COVID-19 deaths mount in Washington, officials in Iowa urge calm, preventative measures
As COVID-19 deaths mount in Washington, officials in Iowa urge calm, preventative measures

Dr. Caitlin Pedati

WATERLOO -- Amid more than 100 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has killed six people in the U.S., state and local health officials continued to urge calm over panic, emphasizing hand washing and staying home when sick as the best ways to prevent the spread of all viruses in peak flu season.

On Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health added more countries to its voluntary self-isolation list. In addition to those returning from China, travelers returning from Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea are now asked to stay home and monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

"We recognize staying at home for 14 days is an inconvenience, but it is an important way to limit the spread of a variety of illnesses, including COVID-19," IDPH medical director Caitlin Pedati said in the release.

During a call with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Pedati elaborated that the self-isolation is meant to "avoid being in close contact with other people" and included staying home from work, school and other large gatherings of people.

"What we know about viruses like this is they can spread person-to-person, and we define that as within 6 feet," she said. "It's really aimed at a reasonable attempt to keep yourself away from other people."

That said, Pedati noted there was no evidence of "spread of this illness" in Iowa as of Tuesday. However, several were being monitored and a handful of negative tests had been conducted, and the situation could change with a test positively identifying the disease in the state, she said.

"We're always balancing that with patient privacy, but we want to make sure Iowans know what's going on," she said.

What's more worrying at the moment is the spread of influenza, which is "widespread" right now, said Black Hawk County health director Dr. Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye.

"We are still at peak flu," she said.

The good news is that the same precautions that people should take for COVID-19 and influenza are the same.

"We want to make sure people are constantly washing their hands," Cisse-Egbuonye said, noting that should include before eating and after using the bathroom. Hand sanitizer is also encouraged after hand washing, but not as a substitute for it, she added. And people should make sure their and their children's hands are thoroughly dried after washing.

"That's what prevents the disease transmission," she said. "When your hands are wet, you can easily transfer stuff; when (they're) dry, you can't."

At Greenwood Pharmacy in Waterloo, there's been "an uptick" in sales of face masks, said owner Bob Greenwood.

"We've been able to get a pretty consistent supply of them," he said.

Cisse-Egbuonye noted that only sick people should be wearing masks as a means of disease transmission, and discouraged healthy individuals from buying them.

"We have healthy people wearing masks when they don't need to wear masks," she said. "When we eventually will need masks, we don't want to be out of supplies."

Greenwood also has fielded questions about the "consistency of the drug supply" as well as contamination, because many active pharmaceutical ingredients in the U.S. are made in places like China. He noted he was not worried about either.

"There is one beta blocker that has been in short supply, but it's not something that is really highly used in the United States, so we have not seen that yet," he said.

Like health officials, Greenwood stressed practicing good hygiene for his customers worried about COVID-19.

"There's fear out there, but they're not in the panic mode," he said.

Cisse-Egbuonye agreed that people should remain calm.

"People are so focused about the coronavirus because it's new, and we tend to be focused on new things," she said. "But the most important thing is we are still seeing widespread flu in Iowa, and people still do need to take the flu seriously."

