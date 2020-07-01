As coronavirus cases rise, Black Hawk Co. urges mask wearing ahead of holiday weekend

As of Wednesday, however, Black Hawk County is seeing an average of 25 cases per day.

"These past few months have been extremely difficult for all of us, and I know we all want to go back to our normal routine, but this pandemic is not over," Egbuonye said in the video. "This is not the time to give up."

The state of Iowa also had somewhat of a lull in cases after the first wave, recording an average of 251 cases per day on June 3 after an average of 559 cases per day on May 7.

Since May 3, the average has risen steadily, and now sits at 391 cases per day.

That rising number is one reason Iowa was one of 16 states added to New York’s travel advisory in the last few days, which requires any individual traveling from those states to quarantine for two weeks.

According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the state’s travel advisory applies to travelers from any state “with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.”