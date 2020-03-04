ArtShare: Local student art to be on display at Veridian Credit Union

WATERLOO — Art created by students from Columbus, Cedar Falls, Waterloo East and Waterloo West high schools will be featured at Veridian Credit Union, 1827 Ansborough Ave.

An ArtShare Premiere unveiling will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the branch. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit, featuring 37 pieces, will be displayed for one year.

The Veridian program began in 2002 with the aim of displaying local student art in public spaces of credit union branches across the state, said Andrea Hudnut, Veridian public relations strategist.

Ten Iowa high schools participate each year to display more than 100 pieces in select branches in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and Waverly.

“ArtShare allows us to support local student artists in our communities,” said Jennifer Roberts, also a public relations strategist. “The local art helps make our branches more inviting, and we’re able to help the students reach a more public audience. It benefits everyone.”