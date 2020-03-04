ArtShare: Local student art to be on display at Veridian Credit Union

WATERLOO — Art created by students from Columbus, Cedar Falls, Waterloo East and Waterloo West high schools will be featured at Veridian Credit Union, 1827 Ansborough Ave.
An ArtShare Premiere unveiling will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the branch. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. The exhibit, featuring 37 pieces, will be displayed for one year.
The Veridian program began in 2002 with the aim of displaying local student art in public spaces of credit union branches across the state, said Andrea Hudnut, Veridian public relations strategist.
Ten Iowa high schools participate each year to display more than 100 pieces in select branches in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Waterloo and Waverly.
“ArtShare allows us to support local student artists in our communities,” said Jennifer Roberts, also a public relations strategist. “The local art helps make our branches more inviting, and we’re able to help the students reach a more public audience. It benefits everyone.”
Participants are Peyton Fix, Julia Larsen, Maggi Lupkes, Claudia Mendoza-Andres, Columbus High School; Rachel Brokenshire, Meghan Chagdes, Maitri Christensen, Emma Clark, Allie Grinstead, Kaitlyn Harris, Kaylee Hovey, Luca Kress, Bailey Seegers, Isabella Smith, Victoria Ulrich, Zoey Sells and Hollis Wilson, Cedar Falls High School; Caleb Borwig, Isabel Dilly, Megan Everts, Jabari Franklin, Kimberly Inaritto-Rodriguez, Cassidy Leadley, Eden Palmer, Jasmine Watson and Victoria Williams, Waterloo East High School; and Rylee Boulder, Ena Covic, Sedina Covic, Jaryn Gomez, Andi Hrncic, Annalise Kroll, Maki LeFlore, Hannah Lovegren, Maria Shay Mo, Abigail Snyder and Brianna Stapella, Waterloo West High School.
Veridian has the paintings, sketches, drawings, prints, etc., professionally framed for the exhibit. Three-dimensional pieces are shown in locked display cases.
“We don’t keep the pieces. We consider them ‘borrowed.’ They are returned to the students still framed,” said Hudnut. Occasionally a customer will show interest in purchasing a student artwork. “If we get an offer to purchase a piece, we let the school’s art teacher know so the interaction is between the student and customer.”
High school students also can apply for an ArtShare Scholarship for $2,000 toward tuition for an educational program leading to a career in the arts.
The application deadline is April 12. Inclusion in the ArtShare exhibit is not a requirement for eligibility.
For more information schools participating in the ArtShare exhibition, events and scholarship application, go to veridiancu.org/artshare.