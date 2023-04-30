WATERLOO — Students never fail to impress Dawn Conradi with their creativity and artistry.

Paintings, pottery and mixed media artwork by local high school students are among pieces on display for the next year during the ArtShare exhibition at Veridian Credit Union, 1827 Ansborough Ave.

“Every single year, it’s awesome, so nice to be able to have this for students and for an entire school to be represented,” said Conradi, an art teacher at West High School. “It’s good to have the creative arts promoted and recognized as an important component in education.”

The exhibition is made possible by ArtShare, a partnership between Veridian and 11 Iowa high schools to publicly display approximately 125 pieces of student art each year in five Veridian branches across the state. Each piece is professionally framed or enclosed for display in a branch for one year.

West and East high schools are represented as well as Columbus Catholic High School, Valley Lutheran School and Cedar Falls High School.

“It’s a mutually beneficial program for us to have the art on display. It gives students a broader audience to showcase their talent and artwork. Students bring in their family and friends to see their artwork, which is a great experience for them, and our customers like to see the artwork,” said Julie Gage, public relations strategist.

Forty-four students are represented by the collection of two- and three-dimensional pieces including photography, colored pencil drawings, scratchboard paper art, pottery and paintings.

Garland Angove of Heritage Art Gallery framed the pieces. In addition, eight pieces created by students at Waverly-Shell Rock High School are on display in Veridian’s Waverly branch.

“ArtShare is a beloved, 20-year tradition of displaying art from local students in Veridian branches,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist. “We’re grateful to the teachers and students who allow us to display these pieces, and we hope our branches and website help expand the audience for their talents.”

The full collection is also available virtually at veridiancu.org/artshare.

