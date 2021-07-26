Artists sought to design T-shirt

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Democrats Central Committee members are seeking artists to design a new artwork design that will be displayed on their T-shirts.
The artist chosen will be awarded $100 and have their name displayed with their design on the shirts.
For information on the parameters for the design, email ambrosia3424@aol.com.
Interested artists can present their design in person at 1 p.m. Aug. 15, at 307 E. Fourth St.
