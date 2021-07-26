 Skip to main content
Artists sought to design T-shirt
tshirt
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Democrats Central Committee members are seeking artists to design a new artwork design that will be displayed on their T-shirts.

The artist chosen will be awarded $100 and have their name displayed with their design on the shirts. 

For information on the parameters for the design, email ambrosia3424@aol.com.

Interested artists can present their design in person at 1 p.m. Aug. 15, at 307 E. Fourth St.

