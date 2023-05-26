Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — At exactly 3:11 a.m. Thursday, Apryl Gorton planted herself on a bench outside the front doors at the Hearst Center for the Arts. She was determined to be the first person in line for the 9 a.m. First Fifty 2023 artwork drop-off.

And she succeeded.

Her mixed media work, with its positive body message of “being worthy,” was the first piece accepted by curator Emily Drennan for the First Fifty exhibition.

“Life is an adventure,” said Gorton, smiling. “I love art, and I love the Hearst Center. I thought it might be the only time I would ever have a piece displayed in a gallery, so I got here early.”

Steve O’Brien, also of Waterloo, arrived at 4 a.m., staking his claim as second in line with an abstract drawing he made.

“I wanted to make sure I got my piece in. This is terrific – what an opportunity it gives us amateur artists to show our work,” he enthused.

By 8:30 a.m., at least 54 people had gathered, with more trickling onto the grass and sidewalk in front of the center. People huddled in small clusters or set up camp chairs, wrapping themselves in blankets and sweaters against an overcast, surprisingly chilly and breezy May morning.

At 9 a.m., Hearst Center staff began admitting artists in groups of five, accepting the pieces, labeling and cataloging each work as it came through the door. Work had to be original by the artist and ready to hang or display as well as represent the theme, “Patterns.” No medium was off limits – paintings, ceramics, mixed media, mosaics, textiles, wood art, photography and more have been featured in previous First Fifty shows.

The pieces will be displayed in the biennial gallery show from June 15 to Aug. 6. It’s the 10th year for First Fifty, which has become a beloved community tradition. Drennan will install the exhibition the Dahl-Thomas Gallery, giving it the same importance as any exhibition mounted at the Hearst.

Anyone who expects to view artwork created by well-known Cedar Valley artists will be surprised. Many pieces have been created by people who don’t necessarily consider themselves artists. There’s something special – and a little intimidating – about sharing artwork with the public, but the people in line were willing to chance it.

“I’m a stay-at-home mom and I’m not a morning person,” said Katelynn Robinson of Cedar Falls, laughing. While her daughter, Elizabeth, 2, was at home with dad, Katelynn was opening her camp chair and sitting down in line – 35th – at 7 a.m.

Robinson has created art since childhood but only began working in mixed media a little over a year ago.

“I came because I’ve always wanted to have a painting in an art center or museum. My family think it’s awesome and have been very supportive.”

Hearst Center Executive Director Cory Hurless roamed the grounds, visiting with artists in line and encouraging everyone to warm up with a free cup of coffee. “I’ve also been peeking a bit at the art,” she confessed.

“I’ve seen lots of interpretations of the ‘Patterns’ theme. They took the theme to heart. There’s also a great variety of ages represented and lots of 2-D and a few 3-D pieces that I’ve noticed. It’s my first-ever First Fifty, and it’s been a great experience,” said Hurless, who joined the Hearst Center in December.

When Rebecca Chadwick of Cedar Falls, a Fear Free-certified veterinarian, arrived at 6:15 a.m., she immediately set up a small tent where she could lounge on a big cushion protected from the wind. “My body does not like camp chairs,” said Chadwick, who was recently diagnosed with Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder.

That didn’t discourage her from showing up with her black-and-white Zebra line art, a piece she connected to processing the emotions of “finally getting a diagnosis,” she said.

Standing nearby, artist Larry Erickson of Cedar Falls waited patiently with his contemporary oil portrait of a youthful Paul McCartney.

“The Hearst Center is a gem,” he said, noting that he’d exhibited work in a previous First Fifty show. A new member of Thursday Painters, Erickson welcomed the opportunity to exhibit his work, but “I also came for the sense of community.”

Renee Wilkie of Cedar Falls placed her mosaic guitar on a stand while seated in a camp chair on the sidewalk. The stained glass artist previously has had her work displayed at the Hearst and at 26th in line, looked forward to seeing the guitar in the gallery.

“These are contemplative prayers, and I give old guitars new life and purpose,” said Wilkie. She described the process of choosing colors and patterns to create in glass, beans and buttons as “something that just happens.”

Eleven-year-old Samantha Fink of Cedar Falls was the youngest artist in line with an acrylic painting, waiting with her mom Michelle, and brother. “Art allows me to express myself,” Fink said, adding that painting is her primary medium.

“This is my first time here. Getting into the show means I’ve achieved something great.”

