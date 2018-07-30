CEDAR FALLS — The 13th annual ARTapalooza on Main fine art show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 in downtown Cedar Falls.
The juried show brings artists from throughout the region. In addition, there will be artist demonstrations, entertainment and children’s activities.
More than 40 regional artists will display and sell their work at booths set up along the meandering Main Street.
Artists accepted this year:
Bill Haywood (woodworking), Bonnie Ohrt (fiber), Brian Hayes (sculpture), Cara Briggs Farmer (sculpture), Caroline Francis (jewelry), Charles Anholt (glass), Cindy Skeie (photography), Darla Ellickson (jewelry), Dave Sorrell (ceramics), Dave Johnson (woodworking), David Prehm (painting), David Leeper (sculpture), Denise Coen (jewelry), Doug Reynolds (ceramics), Ellen Sakornbut (fiber), Ernie and Claudia Koch (woodworking), Gary Ingersoll (photography), James Kerns (ceramics), Joan Gasper Hart (ceramics), Joseph Bohr (woodworking), Kathy Sogard (jewelry), Kristin Hinz (mixed media), Laura Ross (jewelry), Lisa Nelson (fiber), Marion Boyer (painting), Marion Wiley (painting), Michelle Rosburg (jewelry), Mickey Johnson (mixed media), Mika Sorak-Weirbach (mixed media), Neal Johnson (photography), Paul Kestel (photography), Paula Lorenz (jewelry), Rebecca Dodsen (painting), Rich and Liz Robertson (ceramics), Ryan Bonjour (woodworking), Ryan Halbur (sculpture), Ryan Knipp (painting), Stephen Mineck (glass), Steve Gibson (painting), Will Beard (drawing), Will Overstreet (painting).
ARTapalooza on Main is sponsored by US Bank, Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau and hosted by Community Main Street.
