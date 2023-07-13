CEDAR FALLS — Parkersburg-based artist Amy Schmitz has been creating overtime to make sure she has enough inventory – sun catchers, drawstring bags, hats – for the Artisans in the Garden and Summer Expo on Sunday.

“I’ve definitely been inspired. Last year was my first year to be involved, and it’s a real pleasure to be asked back again this year,” said Schmitz, Iowa Authentic owner.

The outdoor event takes place from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., in the sculpture garden and on the patio.

“The Hearst wants to showcase local art and local artists. We’re a local community center, and we want people to participate and show off our beautiful space,” said Sheri Huber-Otting, Hearst program coordinator. “This is our fourth annual expo and the fifth year for artisans in the garden.

“Our theme is artisans of the past – time-honored kinds of art like quilting, weaving and spinning, sewing, blacksmithing, things that are still art forms and skills that are being lost,” Huber-Otting explained.

“We thought it would be neat to showcase some of these older types of art and introduce those to kids, and the event is a way to help local artists show and sell their work.

“For the public who comes, it’s an enjoyable way to spend a Sunday summer afternoon.”

Schmitz is a self-taught artist who has been creating her organic-looking sun catchers, crocheted pieces and other items for about 20 years. She sells her work on Saturdays during the season at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market. She started Iowa Authentic in 2008 as BuSy DaY MiNi MaLL in Aplington and Busy DaY CRoCHeT at College Square Mall in Cedar Falls. Later, she opened another shop at the mall for a short time, and in 2019 opened Iowa Authentic on a three-month lease at the mall, closing the story shortly before the COVID pandemic began.

She describes her art as “unconventional, precise, funny, provoking, intentional and relevant. I love the artistic process. I have different stations in my house and studio, and when something excites or inspires me, I work on it. It’s spontaneous – not drudgery,” Schmitz said, adding that she enjoys stockpiling crystals, prisms, beads, glass, gem stones and other objects to incorporate into her catchers.

Other artists participating are Jewels by Jenny, Green Earth Glass, Garden Circle, One of a Kind by Kendalle Alquwaie, Jesse Coughlin Art, Second Life, Watercolors and Acrylics by Marion Boyer, The Space Art and Art by Ann.

Artisans will include weavers and spinners, quilter Jan Drake and blacksmith Uncle Stinky. He’ll be set up in the parking lot. There also will be beeswax candlemaking with the Hearst staff.

“There will be hands-on, interactive things for kids and families to do so they can make something to take with them,” Huber-Otting said.

Nick Sorenson will play guitar and sing in the garden pavilion. Ice cream from Scoopskis will be available.

The event is free and open to the public. The Hearst Center will be open, including the “First 50” exhibition, featuring artwork by local artists.

