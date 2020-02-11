‘Artificial Order’ to be on display at Wartburg art gallery

WAVERLY -- The work of Fayette artists and educators Laura Colby Gleissner and Elissa Cox Wenthe will be on display in Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery beginning Monday, Feb. 17.

“Artificial Order” will run through March 29. An opening reception will be held Friday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a gallery talk featuring both artists at 7 p.m. The exhibit focuses on the similarities between the architecture of interior, man-made works and the structural similarities that can be found in the natural world.

Gleissner, an assistant professor of art at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, is a painter with a concentration in oil and mixed media. She also is a Waverly native and 2005 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate.

Wenthe is a botanical landscaper and the McCosh Endowed Fine Arts professor and chair of the Department of Communications and Fine Arts at Upper Iowa.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The gallery, located in the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

