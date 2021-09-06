ARTapalooza returns to Cedar Falls Main Street, adds block of entertainment, artists

CEDAR FALLS – There will be an additional block to shop at Saturday’s ARTapalooza.
Nearly 50 regional artists will showcase and sell their artwork down the center of Main Street from the 100 to 400 blocks along the Parkade. Entertainment will take place at River Place Plaza.
The juried show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At 9:46 a.m. the Junior ROTC will present colors and play “Taps” to pay tribute to victims and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Exchange Club members will be handing out small American flags to children. The ceremony will take place at River Place Plaza at 100 E. Second St.
Traditionally, ARTapalooza kicks off the fall season of activities on the Saturday after Labor Day. The family-friendly outdoor festival is hosted by Community Main Street. Its mission is to focus on the arts as a whole, including different artistic mediums, entertainment and participation in the arts.
“It is our 15th anniversary,” said Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director. “When we began thinking about our 15th coming up, we wanted to do something big and cool. Now we’re just happy to be having a show and doing it safely.”
One of Cedar Falls’ signature outdoor events, ARTapalooza is returning after last year’s gathering was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The new block was added this year to allow for more social distancing with about 11 artists per block.
“We’ve had lots of artists ask for larger booths because they made so many new pieces during the COVID shutdown and their inventory is up,” said Bear. Artists who were juried into ARTapalooza 2020 also were invited to participate this year.
“It plays well for us because the artists will keep refreshing their inventory throughout the day, so people will have plenty of reasons to visit all the booths,” explained Nina Hamer, ARTapalooza committee chairperson.
“This is by far my favorite day because I get to see the work of some of my favorite artists who are coming back, meet new artists and be part of the community. I love seeing people in downtown Cedar Falls on the street, shopping and having a good time,” Hamer said.
Artists in the 100 block will be Bill Haywood, wood; David Leeper, sculpture; Ellen Sakornbut, fiber; Alisa Engelhart Smith, ceramics; Caroline Francis, jewelry; Mickey and Dan Johnson, mixed media; Bruce Litterer, drawing; Joe Bohr, wood; Michelle Rosburg, jewelry; Joan Gaspar Hart, ceramics; and Jennifer Selleck, painting.
In the 200 block, Darla Ellickson, jewelry; Liz and Rich Robertson, ceramics, Will Beard, drawing; Rebecca Dodsen, painting; Brian Hays, sculpture; Robert Hertges, ceramics; Connie Rodgers, jewelry; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Gary Ingersoll, photography; Erica Gooding, jewelry; and James Kerns, ceramics.
Booths in the 300 block will be: Laura Ross, jewelry; Will Overstreet, painting; Janna Voss, ceramics; Ethan Edvenson, drawing; Mallory Gardner, fiber; Mika Korak, sculpture; Ann Olsson and Janet Drake, painting; Pat Petersen, jewelry; Amy Muggenberg, glass; Jim Cronk, ceramics; and Alissa Walton, mixed media and painting.
Setting up in the added 400 block: Ebony King, jewelry; Nicole Sands, drawing; Genel Jumalon, drawing; Dave Johnson, wood; Beth Kivett, glass; Susan Kennicott, mixed media; Olivia Gainer, jewelry; Nicole Obrien, painting; Chris Kuntz and Chantell Downing, fiber; Annie Alvarado, printmaking; Jerry Spurgat, sculpture and Eric Mahr, wood.
There will be fewer hands-on activities for children this year because of sanitary concerns, Bear said, but the Hearst Center for the Arts and Hatchlings and Hens will have projects.
Visitors can stroll, shop and dine at restaurants and spend the day in the downtown district. Stores will be open for customers.
Entertainment begins at 9 a.m. at River Place Plaza with Phil & Travis, followed by the University of Northern Iowa Suzuki School, Carter Guse, Dillon and Breen Greer, UNI jazz group Bad News, Bryan Sink, Cedar Falls High School band and Music Hill Studios.