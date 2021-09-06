ARTapalooza returns to Cedar Falls Main Street, adds block of entertainment, artists

CEDAR FALLS – There will be an additional block to shop at Saturday’s ARTapalooza.

Nearly 50 regional artists will showcase and sell their artwork down the center of Main Street from the 100 to 400 blocks along the Parkade. Entertainment will take place at River Place Plaza.

The juried show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At 9:46 a.m. the Junior ROTC will present colors and play “Taps” to pay tribute to victims and survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Exchange Club members will be handing out small American flags to children. The ceremony will take place at River Place Plaza at 100 E. Second St.

Traditionally, ARTapalooza kicks off the fall season of activities on the Saturday after Labor Day. The family-friendly outdoor festival is hosted by Community Main Street. Its mission is to focus on the arts as a whole, including different artistic mediums, entertainment and participation in the arts.

“It is our 15th anniversary,” said Kim Bear, Community Main Street executive director. “When we began thinking about our 15th coming up, we wanted to do something big and cool. Now we’re just happy to be having a show and doing it safely.”