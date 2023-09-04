CEDAR FALLS — Call it summer’s big finish or fall’s first hurrah – ARTapalooza will attract crowds to downtown Sunday. The 17th annual event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Cedar Falls Community Main Street.

The plein air gallery will be arranged down the center of the Main Street from First to Fifth Streets for pedestrians to meander through booths displaying artwork by 52 local and regional artists. Admission is free.

Traditionally, ARTapalooza has taken place on the Saturday after Labor Day. Rain forced last year’s event to move to Sunday. It turned out to be a huge success. After polling artists and others, organizers determined Sunday is the ideal day to host the family-friendly festival, said Kim Bear, Cedar Falls Community Main Street executive director.

“We polled artists to see if they would continue to participate if we held it on Sundays, and the response was very positive. It makes sense because Saturdays are always busy this time of year for families, and ARTapalooza always seemed to run up against the University of Iowa-Iowa State football game. People would drift away once the game kicked off,” Bear explained.

“People will have more time on Sunday to shop and enjoy artists’ demonstrations, entertainment and activities that will be happening downtown,” she said, noting that there will be 10 to 12 booths in each block.

There are a half-dozen or more new artists participating in this year’s ARTapalooza, said Kassidy Tessendorf, events and promotions coordinator.

The festival’s mission is to focus on the arts as a whole, including different artistic mediums, entertainment and participation in the arts, she explained. The juried art show will include paintings, ceramics, glasswork, jewelry photography, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, fiber, metal and wood.

Live entertainment is planned throughout the day. Bryan Sink will perform at 9 a.m. at Cup of Joe, 102 E. Main St., followed at 10:30 a.m. by Rick Vanderwall. Cedar Valley Strings Quartet is tentatively scheduled at 11:45 a.m. and, at 1 p.m., the UNI Suzuki School of Music will be showcased.

At Third and Main streets, Adalynn Budke will play guitar and sing at 10 a.m., followed by the country group The Nitpickers at 11:15 a.m. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., Nancy Fransdal featuring Girls with Guitars will perform, and Ron and Isaac Morlan will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Children’s art activities are planned. The Youth Art Team will be at ARTapalooza, along with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Instrument Petting Zoo.

“I think ARTapalooza truly is the best day to be downtown because the street and sidewalks are full of people. You can see friends and talk to people. It’s a street fair. There’s music and activity, and it’s so much fun. Even though it’s a Sunday, most businesses and restaurants have said they plan to be open,” Bear said.

Local eateries will provide breakfast, lunch and snacks for the artists. Current road construction projects should not impact the festival. “On Sunday, there will be more parking options downtown, too, which is another plus,” Bear noted.

In addition, revelers can wander over to Checker’s Stone Soul Picnic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Overman Park on West Third Street. The band lineup features Sugar Daddys Jazz Band, 11 a.m.; Katie & the Honky-Tonks, noon; Solid Ground, 1 p.m.; Deja Blue, 2 p.m.; Free Range Medicine at 3 p.m., and The Beaker Brothers Band at 4 p.m.

There will be food and activities for all ages at the gathering, which raises funds for Northeast Iowa Food Bank children’s programs. Cash donations will be accepted. Blue Barn BBQ will once again participate, providing lunch for a free will offering.

