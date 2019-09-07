CEDAR FALLS — Artwork is the reflection of an artist’s experiences and community, and Main Street Cedar Falls presented a full image of Iowa and the Cedar Valley Saturday.
ARTapalooza featured artists from all around Iowa’s 99 counties. Metal works, photography, paintings, ceramic and woodworking pieces were on display in the Parkade as local musicians filled the air with their own art.
This is ARTapalooza’s 14th year, and some artists were there for the first time while others have been involved since its inception.
David Kerns and his pottery has been at ARTapalooza every year.
“It’s a great event,” Kern said. “We have a lot people that come back every year to see us.”
Terry Halbach opened Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co., a store on Main Street, at ARTapalooza last year and is celebrating the store’s first anniversary.
“It’s a huge event for downtown Cedar Falls, but it’s art related and we have the taste of Iowa collection which is also art related so they go hand-in-hand,” Halbach said.
She vendors on the street selling glass jewelery and offering free tea samples.
Alissa Walton of Shell Rock sold her paintings at the event Saturday for first time.
Her tent was full of original work and customers. Usually Walton’s art could be found at the Des Moines’ Renaissance Festival, but this year she decided to change it up.
“It has been super busy,” Walton said. “I was actually really surprised by the traffic and the positive response I’ve had.”
You have free articles remaining.
Walton was into comics as a kid, so her art reflects that experience, and wouldn’t look out of place on the cover of a graphic novel. Usually Walton will do a demonstration of her art process during events, but the amount of people coming to talk to her and buy her art has kept her busy, she said.
“I haven’t been able to touch my sketchbook at all,” Walton said. “It’s been awesome.”
Walton plans to return.
“I will definitely be putting my application in again for next year,” she said.
Downtown businesses get a boost from the event, Halbach said. “You have so many people who are downtown for the event, and those are the type of people interested in my art section.”
The artwork shown and available at ARTapalooza is more than a hobby for the artists in the various tents on the street.
“It’s not mass produced,” Halbach said. “These things are very unique.”
Artwork is important for all aspects of society, Kerns said.
“You can look for creative solutions to our more complex problems,” Kerns said. “It’s healthy for the community.”
Public art doesn’t happen by chance, Kerns said. “It happens by design and darn hard work and the heart of a lot of people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.