ARTapalooza canceled due to COVID, along with Downtown Show and Shine

Artapalooza in downtown Cedar Falls.
COURTESY PHOTO
CEDAR FALLS -- ARTapalooza, Cedar Falls' annual autumn outdoor art festival, has been canceled.
The event was set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on Saturday. The event, which has become a staple in the Downtown District, has been canceled by Cedar Falls Community Main Street and the ARTapalooza committee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers felt that it wouldn't be possible in the current climate to provide the experience the artists and public expect, said Kim Bear, CMS executive director. Thousands of people enjoy the festivities in a four-block area in downtown Cedar Falls, and "this year it seemed impossible to do it in a safe and responsible way."
In addition, the Downtown Show and Shine event has been canceled. That event typically happens the first Sunday of May, but was postponed until September because of the virus. The Show and Shine requires a large number of volunteers who were uncomfortable participating this year, so holding the event wasn't feasible. when the committee finally decided to cancel the event altogether.
Community Main Street hopes to hold both events in 2021 .
SOAKING UP SUNSHINE
Paddlers float on kayaks Thursday at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
BIRD BATH
A robin takes a dip in a puddle at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
BUGS AND BLOSSOMS
A large milkweed bug rests on butterfly milkweed blossoms at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, Courier Staff Photographer
062720bp-wild-art-monarch
A monarch butterfly feeds on a purple coneflower at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
081820bp-wild-art-skywalk
Crews work on the skywalk across Commercial Street in downtown Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
082520bp-wild-art-goldfinch
A Goldfinch plucks seeds from a thistle near Big Woods Lake Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
SERENE DREAM
Fishermen work the placid water at George Wyth Lake in Waterloo on Aug. 24.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
RISE AND SHINE
Prairie flowers frame a hazy sunrise Monday north of Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
RISING ABOVE
A water lily blossom is reflected on the surface on Fisher Lake on Wednesday at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
072120bp-wild-art-comet
Comet NEOWISE will be closest to Earth July today and Thursday. Photographed Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Dunkerton, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
FISH AND WHISTLE
Anglers float on the placid water of Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls on a recent sunny afternoon.
BRANDON POLLOCK
072020bp-wild-art-bee
A bee forages on a Brown-eyed susan at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, July 20, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
LUNCH AMONG THE BLOOMS
A female red-winged blackbird perches with a grasshopper before flying to it's prairie nest on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
A FIGHTING CHANCE
A wasp tries to drive a Monarch butterfly off milkweed blossoms on Monday in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK/Courier staff photographer
070720bp-wild-art
Brown-eyed susans blanket a prairie plot at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
062720bp-wild-art-dew
Dew drops cling to grass at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
062720bp-wild-art-coneflower
Purple coneflower blooms at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
062720bp-wild-art-dewdrops
Dew drops cling to a blade of grass at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
BRANDON POLLOCK
Dew drop in
Dew drops cling to butterfly milkweed blossoms at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Brandon Pollock
BUSY BEE
A bee works through a coneflower Saturday at Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK
PRECARIOUS PERCH
A common yellow throat warbler tries to keep it's perch in the wind at the Cutshall Area near Jesup last week.
Brandon Pollock
THERE BE DRAGONFILES
A dragonfly rests in the sun at the Cedar River Natural Resource Area near Washburn on June 12.
Brandon Pollock
Tiger swallowtail burning bright
A swallowtail butterfly works through new blossoms at the Cedar River Natural Resource Area near Washburn.
Brandon Pollock
A WALK WITH A TYKE ON A BIKE
Marissa Thompson walks with her 3-year-old son, Sawyer, as he rides his new bike near Orange Township south of Waterloo on Monday.
BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
