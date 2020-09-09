ARTapalooza canceled due to COVID, along with Downtown Show and Shine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- ARTapalooza, Cedar Falls' annual autumn outdoor art festival, has been canceled.

The event was set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on Saturday. The event, which has become a staple in the Downtown District, has been canceled by Cedar Falls Community Main Street and the ARTapalooza committee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers felt that it wouldn't be possible in the current climate to provide the experience the artists and public expect, said Kim Bear, CMS executive director. Thousands of people enjoy the festivities in a four-block area in downtown Cedar Falls, and "this year it seemed impossible to do it in a safe and responsible way."

In addition, the Downtown Show and Shine event has been canceled. That event typically happens the first Sunday of May, but was postponed until September because of the virus. The Show and Shine requires a large number of volunteers who were uncomfortable participating this year, so holding the event wasn't feasible. when the committee finally decided to cancel the event altogether.

Community Main Street hopes to hold both events in 2021 .

