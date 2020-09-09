 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARTapalooza canceled due to COVID, along with Downtown Show and Shine
0 comments
breaking top story

ARTapalooza canceled due to COVID, along with Downtown Show and Shine

{{featured_button_text}}
021320ho-progress-main-st-cf-2

Artapalooza in downtown Cedar Falls. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- ARTapalooza, Cedar Falls' annual autumn outdoor art festival, has been canceled.

The event was set to celebrate its 15th anniversary on Saturday. The event, which has become a staple in the Downtown District, has been canceled by Cedar Falls Community Main Street and the ARTapalooza committee because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers felt that it wouldn't be possible in the current climate to provide the experience the artists and public expect, said Kim Bear, CMS executive director.  Thousands of people enjoy the festivities in a four-block area in downtown Cedar Falls, and "this year it seemed impossible to do it in a safe and responsible way."

JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member

In addition, the Downtown Show and Shine event has been canceled. That event typically happens the first Sunday of May, but was postponed until  September because of the virus.  The Show and Shine requires a large number of volunteers who were uncomfortable participating this year, so holding the event wasn't feasible.  when the committee finally decided to cancel the event altogether. 

Community Main Street hopes to hold both events in 2021 .

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News