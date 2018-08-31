INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Arts group will host the fourth annual Art Under the Oaks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
Art Under the Oaks, held in the shade of the 125-year-old burr oaks of the historic Lee Mansion (east of the Independence Public Library), will feature many artists displaying and selling paintings, fiber art, drawings, wood carving, furniture, glass art and more.
Visitors will be able to walk through the mansion’s gardens, vote for their favorite entries of the Buchanan County Master Gardener Scarecrow Judging Contest and tour the Lee Mansion, which is being restored by the Buchanan County Historical Society.
Activities will include:
- Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild: demonstrations throughout the day.
- Pink Polk Dot Studio: fall craft.
- Friends of the Library: Shop the fall book sale at the Independence Public Library.
- Lunch provided by Okoboji Bar and Grill.
- Music by Michael J. Thoma and Blue Rapids Bluegrass.
- Raffle drawings.
