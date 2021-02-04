Art hunts aim to keep Waterloo Center for the Arts patrons on outdoor quests

WATERLOO – Art and nature go together hand-in-glove — especially during late winter and early spring. That’s why the Waterloo Center for the Arts has created a series of “art hunt” activities and projects that give families plenty of reasons to bundle up and get outdoors.
“The Phelps Youth Pavilion is still closed because of COVID, so we wanted to offer some outreach programs that encourage families to explore art and our natural world. These programs take people to outdoor places they may never have visited before and to see art they might not have seen otherwise,” said Angie Reid, WCA education coordinator.
Families can stop at the center, 225 Commercial St., and pick up a free birdhouse to take home and decorate. The “Everybirdie Welcome” project has been made possible by a lumber donation from Evansdale’s Building Products Inc. of Iowa, Reid said.
There are 65 wren houses available on a “first-come, first-serve” basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On March 28 from 2 to 4 p.m., families can show off their decorated birdhouses at a pop-up art show at the center. A scavenger hunt is planned and awards and prizes will be given. A live bird presentation will be given by the Buchanan County Conservation Board.
Reid said the birdhouse project ties into the center’s “Winter Birds” program at Katoski Greenbelt, 1006 Martin Road. Using a map, families can try to spot 12 clay birds on the loop around Greenbelt Lake.
“The clay birds represent birds native to Iowa, and the program has been really popular. We’ve had tons of families out there looking for the birds. It makes me happy to see people engaged, and it’s been fun that it’s been so successful,” said Reid, who is a potter and former naturalist. Participants who fill in the back of the map found at www.waterloocenterthearts.org, may win a chance to make a clay bird.
Families can put on their hiking boots and scout for tree faces at Ingawanis Woodlands, 2588 Hawthorne Ave., in Janesville. Silly or realistic, the tree faces transform a tree trunk into a fun sculpture. Reid made the 10 faces from bits of clay. The program is in partnership with Bremer County Conservation. A map can be found on the WCA’s Facebook page or website.
In addition, the center is collaborating with the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls on “Finders Keepers: A Tiny Art Quest,” Reid said. The project was developed because the centers have canceled their on-site spring break activities because of COVID.
“We are partnering with local artists like Gary Kelley, Kim Behm, Caylin Graham and Michael Broshar to create one-of-a-kind original tiny artworks for the quest,” Reid explained.
Each day from March 13-19, two tiny artworks will be hidden in Waterloo and Cedar Falls public spaces. Clues to the hiding places will be posted on the centers’ Facebook pages starting at 7 a.m. each day of the quest.
“The lucky person who can use the clues to find the location first will find an original trading-card size work of art by a local artist. It will be theirs to keep,” said Kent Shankle, WCA executive director.
The artworks will be tucked into easily accessible areas that do not require climbing, digging and unsafe or destructive activity to locate.