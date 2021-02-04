Art hunts aim to keep Waterloo Center for the Arts patrons on outdoor quests

WATERLOO – Art and nature go together hand-in-glove — especially during late winter and early spring. That’s why the Waterloo Center for the Arts has created a series of “art hunt” activities and projects that give families plenty of reasons to bundle up and get outdoors.

“The Phelps Youth Pavilion is still closed because of COVID, so we wanted to offer some outreach programs that encourage families to explore art and our natural world. These programs take people to outdoor places they may never have visited before and to see art they might not have seen otherwise,” said Angie Reid, WCA education coordinator.

Families can stop at the center, 225 Commercial St., and pick up a free birdhouse to take home and decorate. The “Everybirdie Welcome” project has been made possible by a lumber donation from Evansdale’s Building Products Inc. of Iowa, Reid said.

There are 65 wren houses available on a “first-come, first-serve” basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On March 28 from 2 to 4 p.m., families can show off their decorated birdhouses at a pop-up art show at the center. A scavenger hunt is planned and awards and prizes will be given. A live bird presentation will be given by the Buchanan County Conservation Board.