Art faculty at the University of Northern Iowa show their creative sides in gallery exhibit

CEDAR FALLS – A collection of block-headed marionettes dangles from the ceiling on strings in a corner of the University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art. At first glance it may be hard to separate one marionette from another in “Meeting” by UNI art professor Jeff Rufus Byrd. Each marionette is made from wood and wears a “suit,” but their uniformity is interrupted by their colorful, individualistic neckties.

Across the gallery, odds and ends are set in concrete in a long row of hip-roofed tool boxes, a mixed media installation by Tim Jorgensen. Nearby, a piece of graphite is pulled across a paper by a weighted plumb bob powered by a disco ball inside an 11-foot-tall aluminum frame in Dan Perry’s drawing machine sculpture.

It’s an entirely new piece, Perry said, and made over the course of just one week. “It’s one of those things where I challenged myself to make something completely new and gave myself a deadline to make it using the tools and items that I had. The disco ball motor I had from an older piece that no longer exists,” said Perry, a UNI sculpture faculty member and coordinator of the public art incubator in Cedar Falls.

The frame with its architectural details, including a steeple top, allowed Perry to use woodworking skills to shape the aluminum using a carbide saw. It’s bolted together “so it will come apart if I want to change something. The plumb bob is cast in resin,” explained Perry, who is known for his often large-scale metal sculptures such as Culminata, a stainless steel and heat-colored stainless steel sculpture that stands near UNI’s Rod Library.

Colorful lighting — sorry, no glittering effects — draws attention to the plumb bob as it moves rhythmically across paper. “It’s been interesting to watch people engage with the piece because with a tall piece, people usually look up. With this piece, they’re looking downward at the drawing.”

These artworks and others are among more than a dozen pieces featured in the 2022 Department of Art Faculty Exhibition, now through Feb. 25. The exhibition is a formal presentation of recent accomplishments by the faculty in the UNI department of art.

“Students need to see and appreciate the creative lives of their professors,” said UNI Gallery of Art Director Darrell Taylor. The exhibition features a variety of art created by UNI’s art faculty, including paintings, printmaking, graphic design, sculpture, collage, photography, video, mixed media, art history scholarship and installation art.

“It’s probably the 15th or 16th faculty exhibit since I’ve been here. Originally it began as an annual show, then became biennial. The show would have taken place last year, but we featured UNI professor of arts Jo Ann Schnabel and her former UNI ceramics student alumni. She retired from teaching at the end of 2021, so we moved this show into the new year,” Taylor explained.

“Like any artists, our faculty members continue to work on their art and maintain professional careers, and displaying their work shows the need to create doesn’t end when you leave school. It also allows students to see how their faculty creatively expresses themselves in different ways,” he said.

In addition to Byrd, Perry and Jorgensen, featured artists are Noah Doely, Alexandra Dooley, Tim Dooley, Ken Hall, Soo Hostetler, Wendy Miller, Riva Nayaju, Elizabeth Sutton, Bryan Van Donslear and Aaron Wilson.

All events are free and open to the public. Visitors must wear masks and socially distance while attending gallery events. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and by appointment. The UNI Gallery of Art is located in the Kamerick Art Building.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.