Art exhibit reception Friday at COR at 220 East

WATERLOO – Opening receptions for the two-man art exhibition, “Perspective,” featuring artwork by Kim Behm and Benjamin Smith, will take place Friday at COR at 220 East, 220 E. Fourth St.
Receptions are at 6 to 7 p.m. or 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Capacity is limited; masks are recommended. Those planning to attend should RVSP and choose a reception time by calling (319) 349-6710 or COR220EAST@gmail.com.
Wine and desserts will be available. Live music is planned.
