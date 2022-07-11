Art al fresco: Artisans will showcase work at Hearst Sculpture Garden

CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Sculpture Garden will be blooming with artists Sunday for Artisans in the Garden and Summer Expo.

This will be the third “art al fresco” event and expo in the garden. Hours are 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

“We will showcase local artisans who will display and sell their work. We love to do things outdoors, and this is another way to invite the public to see the sculptures and enjoy the garden,” said Sheri Huber-Otting, Hearst programs coordinator.

A community art project in the form of a quilt will be a special feature at the expo. Quilt artist Janet Drake designed and created the quilt from cyanotypes or sun prints made at the Hearst Center’s Biological Diversity Celebration in May.

“People used foliage, leaves and other items for the designs. The items were placed on 8- by 8-inch fabric squares that were coated with an emulsion. The squares were weighted down and left in the sun for a few hours to create the prints,” Huber-Otting explained.

Painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, fiber arts, mixed media and graphics are among categories to be represented.

Exhibitors will include Art By Ann, Blue Lily Glass Art, Caylin Jade, ceramist Claire Elise, Janna Bowman’s Green Earth Glass, Iowa Authentic, Jewels by Jenny, Keepsake Quilters, Northeast Iowa Weavers & Spinners Guild, Rachel Stumme Art, and Matejka Farms and Farmers Daughter.

Prairie Rose Middle Eastern Dance Troupe will perform at 2 p.m. Scoopski’s Ice Cream will be available for purchase.

While the focus will be on the gallery of artists, the Hearst garden itself is a hidden gem. Visitors can appreciate nature in summer’s full flush of bloom and stroll through shade gardens, as well.

There’s also the garden of steel and stone — a collection of public art sculptures in stainless steel, bronze, aluminum and concrete created by local, regional and national artists.

Artisans in the Garden took place in 2019 and 2021, but was canceled in 2020 because of COVID.

Artists interested in participating next year can contact Huber-Otting at Sheri.JHuber-Otting@cedarfalls.com, or call (319) 268-5502.

The Hearst Center Sculpture Garden is located at 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls.