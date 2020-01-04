WATERLOO -- Three men were arrested after a police chase Friday night in Waterloo led to a search of the vehicle that turned up an airsoft pistol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Isaiah Allen, 20, and Nathandus Steverson, 22, both of Waterloo, and Tyler Wollaston, 21, of Harlan, were taken to the Black Hawk County Jail. Allen was listed as the driver of the 2017 Volkswagon Passat after eluding police at more than 25 mph over the speed limit from Ansborough Avenue near Black Hawk Road to West Mullan Avenue. He also was charged with possession of an air rifle.
The white sedan with temporary tags was parked in the 100 block of South Hackett Road around 11:30 p.m., when officers attempted to make contact with the occupants, but the vehicle drove past the officers who were flagging them down.
Another officer later located the Passat traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road. Officers tried to pull over the vehicle when the car continued speeding until it lost control at Westfield Avenue and West Commercial Street.
Officers then searched the vehicle and its occupants and found a concealed airsoft pistol, a blue glass pipe and loose marijuana in the car.
The pistol was in a black plastic bag in the driver’s seat floorboard.
In the rear seat console area, officers found a blue glass pipe and loose marijuana.
Steverson was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor.
Officers also arrested Wollaston after finding a bag of marijuana in his jacket pocket. Wollaston was charged with possession of marijuana and taken to jail.
