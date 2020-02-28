Army Lt. Col. Jaqueline Isabell, Waterloo native, to speak at Founders Day Banquet

Isabell grew up in Waterloo, the daughter of Hazel Isabell and the late Robert Isabell, graduating from Waterloo East High School in 1990, “the best class ever,” she said. She enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in September 1994 as a private after a fellow classmate and enlistee at the University of Iowa suggested it.

“She told me, ‘Oh it’s fun — you should try it.’ I said, ‘OK.’ It’s not like it was any patriotic reason,” she laughed. “And now, 24 years later, I’m still here and she’s retired.”

She left school for basic training, returning to Iowa finish her bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1996.

“Initially, I thought I wanted to be a social worker,” Isabell said of her degree. “I enjoyed actually trying to figure out why groups of people act a certain way. I just really gravitated toward working with groups of people.”

But she also had bigger dreams.

“Ultimately, I wanted to go to law school,” she said. “I did do some social work early, right out of undergrad, but my desire to be an attorney was overwhelming — so then I went to law school.”