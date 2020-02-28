Army Lt. Col. Jaqueline Isabell, Waterloo native, to speak at Founders Day Banquet

WATERLOO — Army Lt. Col. Jacqueline Isabell still remembers the people who never thought she’d succeed.
When she was an undergraduate student at the University of Iowa, a professor told Isabell her grade-point average was too low to qualify for law school.
When she was accepted anyway to Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School in Lansing, Mich., others told her she’d never graduate since she was a new mom to her daughter, Dallas.
The comments didn’t matter to the Waterloo native, who — after interrupting her schooling with an 18-month tour in Iraq — graduated with her doctor of jurisprudence in 2007 and now runs her own law firm in Atlanta.
“I wasn’t going to let any of the naysayers stop me,” Isabell said.
That’s the message she plans to bring to Payne Memorial AME Church in Waterloo as the keynote speaker for the church’s 42nd Founder’s Day banquet, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday with dinner, followed by Isabell’s speech, “With God, It’s All Good!”
She said the speech will expound on how to achieve your dreams and avoid what she calls “dream killers.”
“A dream killer is basically somebody who wants your dreams, who’s envious, who will talk you out of following your dreams,” she said.
Isabell grew up in Waterloo, the daughter of Hazel Isabell and the late Robert Isabell, graduating from Waterloo East High School in 1990, “the best class ever,” she said. She enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in September 1994 as a private after a fellow classmate and enlistee at the University of Iowa suggested it.
“She told me, ‘Oh it’s fun — you should try it.’ I said, ‘OK.’ It’s not like it was any patriotic reason,” she laughed. “And now, 24 years later, I’m still here and she’s retired.”
She left school for basic training, returning to Iowa finish her bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1996.
“Initially, I thought I wanted to be a social worker,” Isabell said of her degree. “I enjoyed actually trying to figure out why groups of people act a certain way. I just really gravitated toward working with groups of people.”
But she also had bigger dreams.
“Ultimately, I wanted to go to law school,” she said. “I did do some social work early, right out of undergrad, but my desire to be an attorney was overwhelming — so then I went to law school.”
Upon graduation from the U of I in 1996, Isabell was commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserves as a second lieutenant in the adjutant general corps. Eight years later, right in the middle of law school, she would be deployed for 18 months to Forward Operating Base Caldwell in Iraq as a platoon leader, and received a Bronze Star for, she said, having “the second-best post office in the country.”
Her daughter, Dallas, was just two years old when Isabell started law school, and a kindergartener when she went off to war. Now 20 and a junior in college, Isabell said Dallas is preparing to join the Army as an active-duty soldier.
“She told me in her freshman year that she wanted to go active duty as an officer so she can begin her career right after undergrad,” Isabell said.
After a recent deployment to Bahrain, Isabell has been in a Warrior Transition Unit, or a medical unit, since May 2018 due to an illness. But she was commissioned as a lieutenant colonel in November and continues to remain attached to the 1181st Transportation Unit out of Meridian, Mississippi.
“I like dealing with all walks of life, all types of people,” Isabell said of her time in the military. “The higher rank I’m able to obtain (allows me) to be able to reach out and help my subordinates, help my fellow officers.”